Four-Run Seventh Not Enough to Claim Opener

Published on April 28, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Daniel Lopez of the Columbia Fireflies

(Columbia Fireflies) Daniel Lopez of the Columbia Fireflies(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies stormed ahead in the seventh to take a three-run lead, but it wasn't enough as the Pelicans rallied for four unanswered. Columbia dropped the opener 7-6 at Pelicans Ballpark.

Columbia stormed ahead with a four-run top of the seventh inning. Roni Cabrera belted a broken bat double to left field with one out to start the frame. After a Daniel Lopez walk, Henry Ramos batted one back to pitcher Daniel Avitia that the reliever threw wild to first, which allowed Cabrera and Lopez to score to give Columbia a 4-3 lead. Ramos advanced to third on the play. Sean Gamble was hit by a pitch to set the table for Josh Hammond who muscled a two-run double to make the score 6-3 in favor of the visitors. The double gave Hammond 10 RBI on the season.

Myrtle Beach answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame. A controversial obstruction call on a double steal gave the Pelicans their first run of the frame and the remaining pair scored on a two out single from Jose Escobar to tie the game 6-6.

The next inning, Eli Lovich reached on a lead-off single against Brandon Herbold (L, 1-2). After that, he moved to second on a balk and third on a throwing error from catcher Hyungchan Um. Ty Southisene lifted an RBI double to plate Lovich to push the Pelicans back in front 7-6.

Myrtle Beach broke the tie in the bottom of the fifth inning. Eli Lovich scorched the Pelicans third homer of the day, his second of the season to lift his team to a 3-2 advantage. After that, Eli Jerzembeck (W, 2-1) was able to complete two hitless innings to earn the victory.

Jordan Woods worked four innings in his second start of the season. The southpaw punched out a season-best six hitters while allowing only a pair of runs off three hits before handing the ball to the bullpen in a tie game.

The Pelicans got on the board to start off the bottom of the second. Michael Carico and Logan Poteet launched back-to-back homers to push the Pelicans to a 2-0 lead.

Columbia didn't take long to counter. Daniel Lopez led off the top of the third with a single and a steal to set the table for Henry Ramos. Everyone reached safely on a Ramos fielder's choice that scored Lopez to cut the lead to one. With Ramos at second with two outs, Hyungchan Um lined a single up the gut to tie the game 2-2.

Columbia continues their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tomorrow at 6:35 pm at Pelicans Ballpark. RHP Blake Wolters (1-0, 1.59 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP David Bracho (0-0, 4.97 ERA).

The Fireflies return home May 12 for a six-game series with the Hickory Crawdads. The homestand will include Touch a Truck Night, May 15 with big rigs throughout the ballpark and a hard hat giveaway for the first 1,000 in attendance thanks to E.F. Martin. The club will also host Star Wars Night presented by O.B. One Communications Saturday, May 16. Stick around post-game for a galactic fireworks show. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from April 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.