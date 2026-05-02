FredNats Extend Winning Streak to Seven, Beat Crawdads 8-1 to Win Series
Published on May 1, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals entered the month of May as the hottest team in all of professional baseball, and continued their hot streak today with an 8-1 win over the Hickory Crawdads. The FredNats dominated all facets of the game, almost pitching another shutout, scoring more than seven runs for the sixth time in the last week.
It wasn't the greatest start to the game for Fredericksburg's offense, but an excellent start from Carson Fischer calmed all doubts. The RHP got into some trouble in the top of the first inning, getting deep into his pitch count. The UDFA bounced back right away, though, facing the minimum in the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th innings. Fischer ended his start, throwing a FredNats season-high six innings, allowing just five hits.
By the time Fischer exited the game, the offense woke up. After bringing the minimum to the plate in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, the FredNats scored three runs in the bottom of the 5th. Jordan Williams, last night's walk-off hero, started the inning with a triple into the left-center field gap. He was brought home two batters later by a Rafael Ramirez Jr. double. The Nationals top prospect Eli Willits capped off the inning with an opposite-field home run to put the FredNats up 3-0.
The FredNats added on another run in the 6th as Coy James came in to score on a Jordan Williams sacrifice fly. The Nationals got some insurance in the 8th, as Juan Cruz hit his first professional home run, plating three to put Fredericksburg up 7-0. Luke Dickerson hit an RBI single to make the lead 8-0.
The FredNats allowed a run in the 9th, but quickly closed the door moments later to take the win 8-1. The victory moves Fredericksburg to 12-1 in home games and keeps the Nationals in first place in the Carolina League standings. The FredNats hope to keep their chance at a sweep alive tomorrow. RHP Leuris Portorreal takes the bump for the Nats, RHP AJ Russell starts for the Crawdads. First pitch at Virginia Credit Union Stadium is slated for 6:35 PM.
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