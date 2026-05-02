Poteet's Ninth Inning RBI Single Walks-off FireFlies, 8-7, Birds Win Fourth Straight

Published on May 1, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, SC - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (13-12) used a ninth-inning RBI single from Logan Poteet to walk off the Columbia Fireflies (11-14) 8-7 at Pelicans Ballpark on Friday night. With the win, the Pelicans have won the week-long series.

With the score tied 7-7 heading into the bottom of the ninth, the Pelicans mounted a rally. Ty Southisene was walked and then moved to third on two ensuing wild pitches. After Michael Carico was intentionally walked, Poteet laced an RBI single to score Southisene which gave the Birds the walk off victory.

Trailing Columbia 7-6 entering the bottom of the seventh, Myrtle Beach's offense managed to tie the game. With one out, Carico worked a walk and then moved to second on a wild pitch. A batter later Jose Escobar ripped an RBI triple to tie the game at 7-7.

The Pelicans held a 6-3 lead in the top of the seventh when the Fireflies came storming back. Roni Cabrera reached on a error and the came around to score when the next batter Jhosmmel Zue reached on a single coupled with a throwing error. With the deficit cut to 6-4, Connor Rasmussen singled and then Zue scored on a throwing error to make the game 6-5. The next batter Henry Ramos roped an RBI single to tie the game at 6-6. Josh Hammond followed by grounding into a forceout that allowed him to reach base. Then Stone Russell cranked an RBI single to score Hammond and give the Fireflies a 7-6 lead.

Myrtle Beach added to their 4-3 lead in the bottom of the fifth. After Carico reached on a beanball, Poteet (3) smashed a two-run home run to extend the Pelicans lead to 6-3.

The Fireflies trimmed the deficit to one run in the top of the fifth. Zue singled and then moved to third on a double from Ramos. The next batter Hammond singled home Zue and Ramos to make the score 4-3.

Trailing the Fireflies 1-0, The Birds offense sparked in the bottom of the second. Poteet led off with a walk. Then Escobar reached on a fielder's choice coupled with a throwing error. A batter later Derniche Valdez singled to load the bases. After a strikeout, Alexis Hernandez cranked a three-run double to give the Pelicans a 3-1 lead. Southisene followed with a single. The next batter Alexey Lumpuy raked an RBI single to extend the Birds lead to 4-1.

Columbia started the scoring in the top of the first. Hammond worked a walk, stole second base, and then moved to third on a throwing error. The next batter Brooks Bryan hit an RBI double to give the Fireflies a 1-0 advantage.

RHP Eli Jerzembeck (3-1, 1.93) received the win for Myrtle Beach. RHP Jhon Reyes (1-1, 4.66) was tagged with the loss for Columbia.

Myrtle Beach will continue their six-game homestand against the Columbia Fireflies tomorrow, May 2 at Pelicans Ballpark. First pitch is slated for 7:05 PM. RHP Dominick Reid (0-2, 4.91) will start on the mound for the Birds. RHP Shane Van Dam (1-1, 5.54) gets the nod for the Fireflies.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from May 1, 2026

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