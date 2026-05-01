Howlers Win Streak Stopped on Thursday

Published on May 1, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







Hill City dropped one Thursday night against Delmarva, losing 9-7 in a tough day on the mound.

The Howlers struggled in game three of the series, with Joey Oakie and Miguel Flores going through it on the hill, giving up all nine runs.

This game didn't start with the same fortune the first two yielded for Hill City. Despite getting a run in the first when Jonathan Martinez scored on a wild pitch, Delmarva quickly answered in the bottom of the frame with four runs.

It started with a Joshua Liranzo single to tie it 1-1, then the two-out rally came.

Raylin Ramos singled, Edwin Amparo walked, then a wild pitch scored Liranzo, and Andres Nolaya nailed down the next two runs on a single that scored Ramos and Edwin Amparo to make it 4-1 in favor of the Shorebirds.

Hill City dug into the lead in the top of the third, driving in two on a wild pitch and Yeiferth Castillo infield hit.

The Howlers tacked on another in the fifth, tying the game on a Jose Pirela double the opposite way.

Unfortunately for Hill City, the same thing happened as the last inning the Howlers scored one run,

Delmarva put up a crooked number.

It was another two-out rally for the Shorebirds, scoring their first run of the fifth on a Juan Ortega walk, which was followed up by a Junior Aybar two-run single.

Two wild pitches later, the score was 9-4 in favor of Delmarva.

Hill City made a good effort in the top of the ninth, grabbing three runs on Yeiferth Castillo's second homer of the season.







Carolina League Stories from May 1, 2026

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