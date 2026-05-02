Zinn Shows out in Relief; Howlers Down Delmarva
Published on May 1, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Hill City Howlers News Release
Hill City returned to the win column Friday with a 6-3 victory over Delmarva in Salisbury.
All the Howlers needed was six hits to get their six runs, but all came in timely moments, including big early homers for Jose Pirela and Robert Arias.
The bullpen held things down too, highlighted by Keegan Zinn's best performance yet, a three-inning, one-hit, five-strikeout performance in which Zinn didn't allow a run or a walk.
Hill City started the game on the wrong side for the first time in the series, going down 2-0 after the first inning. A line drive single by Raylin Ramos and a missed pickoff attempt scored the two, giving the Shorebirds an early lead.
The Howlers got both back swiftly, scoring two in the top of the second on a two-run Jose Pirela home run, his third of the season.
Delmarva got one back on a Jordan Sanchez double in the bottom of the inning, retaining a one-run lead.
Robert Arias provided an answer one half-inning later, shooting a solo homer to right in the top of the third to tie the game up.
The scoring didn't let up for Hill City, with the Howlers grabbing their first lead in the top of the fifth on a Dauri Fernandez RBI single.
Hill City would put the nail in the coffin in the top of the ninth on a two-run RBI single for Tyler Howard, notching him a multi-hit game.
Carolina League Stories from May 1, 2026
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- Zinn Shows out in Relief; Howlers Down Delmarva - Hill City Howlers
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- Four-Run Seventh Not Enough for Fireflies - Columbia Fireflies
- Bagwell Spins Six Scoreless as Augusta Evens Series - Augusta GreenJackets
- Shorebirds Fall to Howlers to Start May - Delmarva Shorebirds
- FredNats Extend Winning Streak to Seven, Beat Crawdads 8-1 to Win Series - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Howlers Win Streak Stopped on Thursday - Hill City Howlers
- RiverDogs to Recognize Mental Health Awareness Month with Green Ribbon Initiative - Charleston RiverDogs
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Myrtle Beach 5.1 - Columbia Fireflies
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