Longballs Lift Wilson Past Salem
Published on May 1, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Wilson Warbirds News Release
WILSON, N.C. - The Wilson Warbirds put together one of their most complete offensive performances of the season in an 11-2 win over the Salem RidgeYaks Friday night at Wilson Ballpark.
Wilson (10-15) broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth on an RBI infield single by Brady Ebel and Frederi Montero delivered a huge two-run homer to push the lead to 5-2.
Then in the sixth, Handelfry Encarnacion made franchise history, launching the first grand slam in Warbirds history and blowing the game wide open at 11-2.
On the mound, Thomas Conrad (W, 2-1) was dominant in relief, tossing 3.2 shutout innings with five strikeouts to earn the win.
Meanwhile, Jose Bello (L, 0-1) took the loss for Salem after surrendering five runs in just over two innings.
Salem (12-13) struggled offensively, managing only three hits while striking out 13 times against Warbirds pitching.
The series continues Saturday night with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch, as right-hander Jacob Morrison (0-0, 0.00) is expected to start for Wilson against right-hander Dalvinson Reyes (0-1, 5.06) for Salem.
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