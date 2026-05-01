RiverDogs to Recognize Mental Health Awareness Month with Green Ribbon Initiative

Published on May 1, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs will join their Major League affiliate, the Tampa Bay Rays, in recognizing Mental Health Awareness Month this May by participating in a league-wide initiative to shine a light mental health awareness.

During the RiverDogs' game on May 1 versus the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, players and on-field staff will wear green ribbon patches on their uniforms to call attention to the importance of mental health and wellness. The initiative coincides with the Tampa Bay Rays wearing green ribbon patches during their May 1 game versus the San Francisco Giants as part of Major League Baseball's broader effort to raise awareness.

Minor League Baseball clubs affiliated with the Rays, including the RiverDogs, have been approved by MLB to wear commemorative stick-on patches on May 1, with the initiative extending to their Complex League teams on May 2.

In addition to the May 1 initiative, the Charleston RiverDogs will host a Mental Health Awareness Night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on Friday, May 15. The evening will feature in-game recognition and messaging designed to further highlight the importance of mental health and well-being, while encouraging support within the community. The night will tie in many community-minded partners, including MUSC Health, the RiverDogs' healthcare partner.

Mental Health Awareness Month is observed each May and serves as an opportunity to increase understanding, encourage conversation, and highlight resources available to those facing mental health challenges. Through this initiative, the RiverDogs are proud to support efforts that promote well-being both on and off the field.







Carolina League Stories from May 1, 2026

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