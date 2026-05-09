Seven-Run Ninth Downs Howlers

Published on May 8, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







A seven-run ninth inning spoiled the night for the Hill City Howlers as the Fredericksburg Nationals went on to win 11-5.

Angel Perez struggled entering the ninth, allowing all seven runs before recording an out. Despite the blowout, the Howlers preserved their bullpen, only using three pitchers throughout the game.

The Howlers started strong with a Juneiker Caceres triple in the first inning. Cannon Peebles doubled him home, giving them the early advantage.

Sloppy fielding opened the door for the Nationals to take the lead after two errors in the second inning swung the game in their favor. A single from Jacob Walsh and a double from Jordan Williams provided all three of their runs in the frame.

The Nationals tacked on in the fifth as Yeremy Cabrera brought home a run with a sacrifice fly, putting them up 4-1.

The game would remain there until the seventh inning. The Howlers loaded up the bases before a Jhorvic Abreus walk brought one runner home. Later in the frame, Dauri Fernandez floated a single to right, scoring two to tie the game. He was thrown out trying to stretch the play into a double.

Hill City took the lead in the eighth inning after a Caceres double scored Robert Arias, pushing the Howlers in front 5-4.

However, the game fell apart in the ninth as the Nationals put seven runs on the board while bringing ten men to the plate. The frame was capped by a Jacob Walsh grand slam to right center field, putting the nail in the coffin on the Howlers.

Hill City and Fredericksburg will battle again on Saturday evening at City Stadium with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at hchowlers.com.







Carolina League Stories from May 8, 2026

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