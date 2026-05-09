Aidan Cremarosa Throws No-Hitter against Augusta

Published on May 8, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







North Augusta, SC: Right-hander Aiden Cremarosa became the first man in RiverDogs history to throw a solo nine-inning no-hitter, striking out eleven batters with just one baserunner as he carved his name in the history books in a 3-0 win over the GreenJackets.

Augusta was playing as the CSRA River Donkeys for the first time this year, and the second year of the alternate identity had an inauspicious beginning, as the Donkeys were held hitless for the third time in team history, all of which have come in the last two seasons.

While the focus is understandably on Cremarosa, Augusta's Ethan Bagwell was plenty impressive in his own right, scattering five hits across five scoreless innings as he continues to be the GreenJackets' most dependable starter. Neither offense had anything on the scoreboard through seven innings, despite all of Cremarosa's brilliance.

Charleston finally took the lead in the top of the 8th, loading the bases against Jaylen Paden on two singles and a hit by pitch. Paden induced a grounder off the bat of Taitn Gray that looked like it might be the third double play of the day, but the ball was booted at second by Tate Southisene, with the error scoring the game's first run. Alberth Palma then rolled a run scoring groundout to double the lead, giving more than enough of a cushion for Cremarosa.

Aiden Cremarosa retired the first 23 batters of the game, and was flirting with perfection for the majority of the evening. Augusta's only base runner came via a two-out walk in the eighth from Dalton McIntyre, laying off a 3-2 curveball off the outside corner. Cremarosa bounced right back and struck out the next man he saw, one of eleven Ks on the day.

Charleston added an extra insurance run in the top of the 9th, but all attention was geared towards the bottom half, where Cremarosa induced two consecutive popups before getting Southisene to chase a curveball in the dirt to end the game and secure the first solo no-hitter in affiliated baseball for 2026.

Augusta has now lost three straight at home for just the second time this year, and now will try to bounce back from the no-hitter tomorrow against anothert impressive starter in Alex Wallace. Zach Royse will have the ball for Augusta, who will don the River Donkey jerseys for the second and final time this year.







Carolina League Stories from May 8, 2026

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