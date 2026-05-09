HISTORY! Aidan Cremarosa No-Hits Augusta with Sensational Performance
Published on May 8, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Charleston RiverDogs News Release
North Augusta, SC - Aidan Cremarosa completed the Charleston RiverDogs' first no-hitter since 2018, leading them to a 3-0 win over the Augusta GreenJackets on Friday night at SRP Park.
The outing marked the first RiverDogs no hitter since August 6, 2018, when Janson Junk, Austin DeCarr, and Daniel Álvarez combined to no hit Delmarva when the organization was affiliated with the New York Yankees.
With his performance tonight, Cremarosa became the first RiverDogs pitcher to toss a solo no hitter, and the first player in franchise history to complete nine innings since at least 2005.
Throughout the evening, he fanned eleven hitters and faced one over the minimum after a seventh inning walk broke up the perfect game bid. Across six starts this year, he has posted a 2.38 ERA and has fanned 49 hitters with just five walks in 34 innings.
Both sides held the game scoreless through the seventh, until Charleston loaded the bases in the eighth on two singles and a hit batter.
With one out, Taitn Gray seared a groundball to second that was bobbled by Augusta second basemen Tate Southisene. On the play, Dean Moss scored from third to make it 1-0. Later in the frame, Charleston added on another on an RBI groundout from Alberth Palma.
The RiverDogs added on their final run in the top of the ninth when catcher Yirer Garcia grounded an RBI single to right to cap scoring at 3-0.
With the win, Charleston moved to 20-11 while Augusta fell to 15-16. The two return to SRP Park tomorrow for game five of the series with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.
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