Offensive Onslaught Overwhelms Augusta at Home

Published on May 7, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







North Augusta, SC: The Charleston RiverDogs scored in each of the first six innings of the game, taking an early lead that they continued to extend in a 13-6 wire-to-wire victory over the GreenJackets Thursday night.

For the second time in three days, the RiverDogs (19-11) took the lead two batters into the game courtesy of Caden Bodine. After a leadoff walk to Daniel Pierce, Bodine yanked a double off of Landon Beidelschies to score Pierce from first, and the RiverDogs were off and running. Charleston added two more in the inning on RBIs from Taitn Gray and Alberth Palma, producing a strong lead before Augusta (15-15) took its first swings.

Charleston tacked on a handful more in the next frame, chasing Beidelschies in less than two innings and handing him his fourth loss of the year. Pierce scored on an E6, before Gray tallied his second RBI in as many innings and Palma blooped a double to end Beidelschies' night.

Augusta punched back in the bottom of the inning, tallying five singles off of starter Aidan Haugh to get on the board. Joe Olsavsky and Dallas Macias each picked up their first RBIs of the week, looking to keep the Jackets within striking distance.

After an RBI from Pierce in the top of the inning got a run back, the Jackets displayed a power surge in the bottom half to make things interesting early. Alex Lodise led off the inning with a solo home run, and Luis Guanipa went back-to-back with him on the very next pitch. After Juan Mateo tripled off the fence in center, Dalton McIntyre went the opposite way for a two-run home run that made it an 8-6 game after three.

Despite the fight shown early, Augusta could not keep pace with the RiverDogs, as Charleston scored five unanswered in the middle innings to pull away. Taitn Gray continued his career day with a pair of home runs, one from each side of the plate, to become the first RiverDog hitter in three seasons with six RBIs in a game.

Haugh rebounded from the three home runs to retire the last 11 batters he faced, battling through six innings and picking up his second consecutive win. The GreenJackets did not record a baserunner between the fourth and eighth innings, and despite Carter Lovasz's three scoreless frames of relief, Augusta could not cut into the deficit.

The Jackets did show a bit of fight in the bottom of the ninth, as Yamvier Carrero provided a nice moment with his first professional home run to break the hitless spell for Augusta. Carrero's celebratory trip around the bases notwithstanding, though, the Jackets were unable to find much to smile about as they lost for the second straight night.

The GreenJackets are now back at .500 on the year for the first time since the first ten games of the season, and will try to avoid a three-game skid tomorrow night. Aidan Cremarosa and Ethan Bagwell have each been their team's most productive starters, and they square off tomorrow evening as the GreenJackets transform into the CSRA River Donkeys for the next two games, paying homage to the famed donkeys that live on Stallings Island on the Savannah River.







Carolina League Stories from May 7, 2026

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