Newman's Homer Clinches Win in Rain-Shortened Game
Published on May 7, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (12-18) erased a deficit with a three-run rally in the fourth inning and held the lead through seven frames before Thursday's contest with the Wilson Warbirds (13-17) was ultimately called due to rain.
Jose Anderson's solo homer in the first inning and an RBI single from Brady Ebel in the third opened up an early 2-0 lead against Fayetteville starter Javier Perez (W, 2-2).
Perez stabilized over the back half of his night, cashing in a quality start with six complete innings and six strikeouts. It marked the second straight quality start at home for the 22-year-old righty from Mexico. Tyler Renz (L, 1-2) coughed up the lead in the bottom of the fourth as Fayetteville rallied for three.
German Ramirez doubled home Camilo Diaz and two batters later the newly acquired outfielder DJ Newman swatted a go-ahead two-run homer to right field for the 3-2 lead. It also marked the first professional home run for Newman, the Astros 15th round pick in 2025 out of Bowling Green State.
Charlie Weber (SV, 2) pitched a scoreless top of the seventh and maneuvered out of danger, stranding the base loaded on a flyout from Handelfry Encarnacion. Heavy rain started to fall right as the Woodpeckers recorded their final out on the offensive side in the bottom of the seventh, putting a halt to the action.
Fayetteville leads the series 2-1 and will turn to RHP Joey Dixon on Friday night for the start. It will mark Dixon's long awaited home debut after being drafted in the seventh round of the 2023 draft out of Stanford. Wilson is projected to start RHP Jacob Morrison.
The state-wide burn ban has been lifted and fans will get to enjoy the first Fireworks Friday show of the season after the game. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM
Full Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/827273/final/box
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Fayetteville Woodpeckers pitcher Javier Perez
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