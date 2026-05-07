Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Kannapolis 5.7

Published on May 7, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tonight at Atrium Health Ballpark at 7 pm. RHP Michael Lombardi (1-1, 4.32 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Kannapolis counters with RHP Riley Eikhoff (1-4, 4.73 ERA).

The Fireflies return home May 12 for a six-game series with the Hickory Crawdads. The homestand will include Touch a Truck Night, May 15 with big rigs throughout the ballpark and a hard hat giveaway for the first 1,000 in attendance thanks to E.F. Martin. The club will also host Star Wars Night presented by O.B. One Communications Saturday, May 16. Stick around post-game for a galactic fireworks show. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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RAIN DELAY SINKS FIREFLIES: The Fireflies got their first quality start of the season, but they were unable to hold onto a 2-1 lead after a rain delay and fell 6-2 to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at Atrium Health Ballpark Wednesday afternoon. With Columbia leading 2-1, the tarp came on the field in the bottom of the eighth inning as Basora was warming up. After a one hour and 44 minute delay, Henson Leal (BS, 2; L, 1-2) entered the game for the bottom of the eighth. Leal walked the first batter he faced and then hit back-to-back batters to load the bases. Next, he issued a balk that plated Abraham Nunez to tie the game 2-2. Matthew Boughton sliced a double to left that scored Billy Carlson to give the Cannon Ballers a 3-2 lead. Later, Rylan Galvan and Arxy Hernandez both got RBI hits to cap off a five-run frame that put the Cannon Ballers ahead 6-2.

STERLING STARTERS: The Fireflies starting rotation has been one of the best units in professional baseball this season. After the first four full series of play, the Fireflies rotation is 3-5 with a 3.25 ERA over 110.2 innings this season. Their ERA is the 11th-best in Minor League Baseball. The Quad Cities River Bandits lead the way with a 2.56 ERA over their first 102 innings as a group..

ROCKING RUSSELL: Stone Russell is in his second season as a super utility player for the Fireflies. The infielder has played third, second and first so far this season. Heading into the series against the Kannaplis Cannon Ballers, Russell has played 24 games without an error this season, which is tied for the second-best mark in the Carolina League. Hector Osorio leads the way with 26-game streak.

THESE BOOTS ARE MADE FOR WALKING: Josh Hammond earned the Fireflies Player of the Month Award in April after jumping out to a fantastic professional start. The infielder has adapted his game to keep his on-base percentage up in the month of May. Hammond has walked in a league-best five-consecutive games dating back to April 30. On the run, Hammond is 3-18, but he has a .375 on-base percentage thanks to six walks.

CHOURIO CRUISES: Sunday, Kendry Chourio continued his strong start in his second season in the Carolina League. The Venezuela native spun 3.2 one-run innings with four strikeouts. The righty was recently added to MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects list. He is currently listed as the 97th-best prospect. With the news, 2022 Fireflies catcher Carter Jensen has graduated from Pipeline's Top 100 List and 2024 catcher Blake Mitchell currently sits in the 67 slot. It's the second time in three years Columbia has had an active member on the list.

CERANTOLA IS FIRST FIREFLY TO MAKE MLB DEBUT IN '26: Last night, former Columbia Fireflies pitcher Eric Cerantola made his Major League debut. The righty spun a scoreless ninth inning with a pair of strikeouts for the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Cerantola is the 33rd Fireflies player to make his Major League debut and the first to do it during the 2026 season.The Mississippi State product pitched in seven games for the Fireflies during the 2022 season. He struck out 29 opponents across 21.1 innings before he earned the promotion to Quad Cities. Cerantola's most memorable moment with the Fireflies was his second start with the team. The Montreal native punched out 10 Charleston RiverDogs over five innings in a 7-2 victory at Joseph P. Riley Jr., Ballpark. The Royals selected Cerantola with their fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft.







Carolina League Stories from May 7, 2026

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