Pelicans Win Third Straight, Trap Fireflies 4-2

Published on April 30, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (12-12) won their third straight game, taking game three of six over the Columbia Fireflies (11-13) 4-2 at Pelicans Ballpark on Thursday night.

Trailing Columbia 1-0 entering the bottom of the second, the Pelicans offense sparked a rally. Michael Carico and Eli Lovich lined leadoff singles to start the frame. After Alexis Hernandez worked a walk to load the bases, Derniche Valdez drew a walk to score Carico and tie the game at 1-1. The next batter Jairo Diaz hit a sacrifice fly which scored Lovich to give the Pelicans a 2-1 lead. Then a wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position. A batter later, Ty Southisene was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Alexey Lumpuy followed by roping a two-run double to increase the Birds lead to 4-1.

The Fireflies offense was held in check until the top of the eighth inning. Henry Ramos worked a one out walk and then moved to second on a passed ball. Following a walk drawn by Sean Gamble, Josh Hammond worked a walk to load the bases. Hyungchan Um then hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Ramos and cut the deficit to 4-2.

Columbia started the scoring in the top of the second. Yandel Ricardo cracked a double and then moved to third via a balk. Then Roni Cabrera drew a walk. As Cabrera stole second base, a throwing error by the catcher brought home Ricardo from third to make the game 1-0.

RHP Victor Zarraga (1-1, 4.70) received the win for Myrtle Beach, tossing 3.1 innings of one-run ball in relief while racking up a season-high six strikeouts. RHP Hiro Wyatt (1-1, 2.84) was tagged with the loss. RHP Braylon Myers (S,1) received the save tallying three strikeouts over 1.2 shutout innings of work.

Myrtle Beach will continue their six-game homestand against the Columbia Fireflies tomorrow, May 1 at Pelicans Ballpark. First pitch is slated for 7:05 PM. RHP Mason McGwire (2-1, 1.50) will start on the mound for the Birds. LHP Darwin Rodriguez (1-1, 3.60) gets the nod for the Fireflies.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets.







Carolina League Stories from April 30, 2026

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