Bullpen Works 6.1 Scoreless in 4-2 Loss

Published on April 30, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Henson Leal

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Henson Leal(Columbia Fireflies)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Fireflies bullpen was firing on all cylinders, but it wasn't enough as Columbia fell 4-2 to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Thursday night at Pelicans Ballpark.

The Fireflies cracked the score column first. Yandel Ricardo smashed a one out double in the second and advanced to third on a balk before Roni Cabrera was walked on four pitches. After that, Cabrera stole second and Ricardo scored on a throwing error from catcher Jairo Diaz.

After that, Myrtle Beach came out in a hurry. Michael Carico and Eli Lovich got back-to-back singles against Hiro Wyatt (L, 1-1) before the Fireflies starter issued back-to-back walks to tie the game 1-1 before the first out of the frame was recorded. Jairo Diaz mustered a sacrifice fly to give the Pelicans a lead before Ty Southisene was hit by a pitch to load the bases and end the night for Wyatt. Henson Leal allowed a lead-off double from Alexey Lumpuy doubled to score a pair and push the Pelicans in front 4-1.

Leal retired the last seven batters he faced as the righty worked 3.1 innings without allowing a run to keep Columbia within three. After that, he gave the ball to Brandon Herbold in the sixth inning. Herbold pitched a scoreless frame and Max Martin closed out the game for the Fireflies. The righty worked two scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts to tie a bow on the contest.

Hyungchan Um flew a sacrifice fly to center in the top of the eighth to score Henry Ramos from third to make it a 4-2 game.

Pelicans starter Edwardo Melendez retired the final seven batters he faced to close out a season-best four innings of work while he only allowed one, unearned run to score. After that, Victor Zarraga (W, 1-1) spun 3.1 innings of two-hit baseball to earn the victory before Braylon Myers (S, 1) swept up the last five outs of the game.

Columbia continues their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tomorrow night at 7:05 pm at Pelicans Ballpark. The Fireflies send southpaw Darwin Rodriguez (1-1, 3.60 ERA) to the bump and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Mason McGwire (2-1, 1.50 ERA).

The Fireflies return home May 12 for a six-game series with the Hickory Crawdads. The homestand will include Touch a Truck Night, May 15 with big rigs throughout the ballpark and a hard hat giveaway for the first 1,000 in attendance thanks to E.F. Martin. The club will also host Star Wars Night presented by O.B. One Communications Saturday, May 16. Stick around post-game for a galactic fireworks show. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from April 30, 2026

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