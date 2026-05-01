Shorebirds End April with Victory over Howlers

Published on April 30, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (9-15) wrapped up April with a 9-7 win over the Hill City Howlers (14-10).

Hill City produced the first run of the game in the top of the first when a wild pitch by Esteban Mejia scored Jonathan Martinez from third, making it 1-0 Howlers.

The Shorebirds responded with their best inning of the series in the bottom half. Joshua Liranzo got it started with an RBI single to tie the game. Moments later, Liranzo scored on a wild pitch, giving Delmarva a 2-1 lead. Andés Nolaya capped the inning with a two-run single, extending the Shorebirds' advantage to 4-1.

The Howlers pulled within one in the third when another wild pitch and an infield single by Yeiforth Castillo made it a 4-3 game.

In the top of the fifth, Hill City tied the game on an RBI double by Jose Pirela, but Caden Hunter struck out Jhorvic Abreus to strand runners at second and third, keeping the score tied at 4-4.

Delmarva answered in a major way in the bottom of the fifth. They reclaimed the lead on a bases-loaded walk to Juan Ortega. Junior Aybar delivered the Shorebirds' lone hit of the inning with a two-run single, putting Delmarva ahead 7-4. A pair of wild pitches brought home Ortega and Aybar, giving the Shorebirds their largest lead of the night at 9-4.

Caden Hunter delivered a strong outing from the bullpen, throwing 3.2 innings, allowing only one run on three hits with five strikeouts.

It remained 9-4 into the ninth inning, but the Howlers made things interesting quickly, scoring three runs on a home run by Yeiferth Castillo off Junior Aybar, who was pitching as a position player. With the tying run at first, Aybar forced a flyout off the bat of Victor Izturis to end the game and give the Shorebirds their first win of the series, 9-7.

Caden Huter (1-0) earned his first professional win in relief, while Miguel Flores (3-2) took the loss for Hill City. The Shorebirds will look to even the series on Friday, with Christian Rodriguez taking the mound against Jacob Zibin for the Howlers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from April 30, 2026

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