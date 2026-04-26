Warbirds Win Finale to End Delmarva's Winning Streak

Published on April 26, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds' (8-13) four-game win streak ended on Sunday as they were defeated by the Wilson Warbirds (8-13), 6-3.

The Warbirds grabbed the lead in the second inning on a sacrifice fly by Jadyn Fielder to go in front 1-0.

They added two more in the third on another sacrifice fly by Jose Anderson and an RBI single by Handelfry Encarnacion, putting Wilson ahead 3-0.

Delmarva scored their first run in the bottom of the third on a two-out RBI double by Jordan Sanchez, trimming the deficit to 3-1.

Wilson responded in the top of the fourth by scoring twice to take their largest lead of the day, with RBIs from Brady Ebel and Frederi Montero giving them a 5-1 advantage.

The Shorebirds attempted to chip in the sixth, as Jordan Sanchez connected for his second home run of the season, making it a 5-2 game. It was his third of what would be a four-hit day for Sanchez, tying his career-high.

In the eighth, Luis Almeyda pulled Delmarva within two with an RBI groundout, as DJ Layton scored to make it 5-3.

But that's as close as the Shorebirds could get after the Warbirds added an insurance run in the ninth, to give them a 6-3 win in the series finale.

Miqueas Mercedes (1-1) earned the win as the starter, while Kiefer Lord (0-3) took the loss for Delmarva. Jose Menses (1) recorded the final three outs to earn the save.

Delmarva will continue the homestand on Tuesday, welcoming the Hill City Howlers to Perdue Stadium for an Education Day special to open the series. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 AM.







Carolina League Stories from April 26, 2026

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