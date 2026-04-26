FredNats Fly Past Salem 7-0 to Win Series in First Shutout of the Season

Published on April 26, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







SALEM, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals pitched their first shutout of the season, trouncing Salem 7-0 in the series finale, picking up the series win 4-2, their first on the road. FredNats pitching provided their best performance of the year, allowing no runs on just three hits, with only two leaving the infield, and not allowing an extra base all day.

In the third, the FredNats got going with four straight walks to begin the inning, chasing Salem starter Dalvinson Reyes from the game. With the bases loaded, Jacob Walsh just missed a grand slam, hitting a ball off the top of the left field wall for a two RBI double, making it 3-0.

The offense added runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth, scoring two in the sixth on a Coy James home run, his fourth of the season, to make it 7-0. The pitching staff took it from there, with scoreless bullpen outings from Liam Sullivan (3.0 IP and the win), Grant Manning (2.0 IP), Bryant Olson (1.0 IP) and Jacob Roberts (1.0 IP). The FredNats pitched to contact behind two innings in the start by Leuris Portorreal, striking out just six in their first shutout of the season. Additionally, FredNats pitchers worked around plenty of traffic on the bases, stranding 11 Salem runners on base.

With the win, the FredNats improved to a season high seven games over .500, improving to 14-7 on the season. The series win also brought the FredNats to 6-6 on the road this season, winning a series on the road for the first time. The FredNats continue to lead the Carolina League's North Division, and open a big early season series against the top team in the Carolina League by record, the Hickory Crawdads, on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.







Carolina League Stories from April 26, 2026

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