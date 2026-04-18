Wilson Walkoff Stuns Howlers

Published on April 17, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







A three-run comeback was not enough Friday night as the Hill City Howlers were walked off by the Wilson Warbirds in a 7-6 loss.

Four Hill City homers were not enough in this one, a game decided off the bat of Wilson's Luis Lameda. The Howlers smashed two of them in the seventh and eighth innings but ultimately came up short.

Robert Arias, Jhorvic Abreus, Jonathan Martinez and Anthony Martinez all went deep in the game, making up the highest total home runs hit in a game for the Howlers.

Things started with a bang for Hill City, with the Howlers striking first on a Robert Arias homer to lead off the game.

After a few quiet half innings, Wilson put up a crooked number in the bottom of the third. The Warbirds put runners on the corners, setting up first-round pick Brady Ebel to drive in the runner on third base with a single. Jose Anderson followed that up with his second blast of the season, a three-run homer to make it 4-1.

In the top of the fourth, Hill City got a pair back on Jhorvic Abreus' first Hill City homer in only his second game with the club, making it 4-3.

The progress vanished in the bottom of the fifth, with two Warbird runs coming home without a hit in the inning. Jose Anderson walked in a run, and Filippo De Turi drove in the sixth on a sac fly to extend their lead back to three.

The Howlers didn't wait for long to throw another punch, with Jonathan Martinez cracking his first homer in the top of the seventh, a two-run bomb to make it 6-5. That third Hill City homer marked the highest total this season for the team.

The homers didn't stop there, as Anthony Martinez hit a game-tying shot in the top of the eighth, his second of the season.

After a quiet top of the ninth, Luis Lameda walked it off for the Warbirds, securing a 7-6 win for the home team.

The Hill City Howlers will be back in action Saturday at 7:05EST in Wilson, North Carolina. You can listen to the game at the Hill City Howlers Radio Network or watch it on Bally Sports Live.







Carolina League Stories from April 17, 2026

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