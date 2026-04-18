Delmarva's Offense Held in Check for Second Straight Night

Published on April 17, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (4-9) suffered their second-straight loss to the Fredericksburg Nationals (8-5) on Friday as they were defeated 10-3.

The Shorebirds found themselves behind in the first inning as the Fred Nats scored three runs on a throwing error on a stolen base attempt and a pair of wild pitches, giving Fredericksburg a 3-0 lead.

Fredericksburg's starting pitcher, Miguel Sime Jr., had the Shorebirds' number as he threw four scoreless innings with nine strikeouts, allowing just one base runner.

Nick Hollifield added to the lead in the third with a two-run single with two outs, making it 5-0.

A throwing error in the fourth and a wild pitch in the fifth extended Fred Nat's advantage to 7-0.

The lead grew to 10-0 in the sixth following an RBI double by Jack Moroknek and a two-run single by Nick Peoples.

Delmarva didn't go down quietly in the ninth, breaking the shutout with three runs, including an RBI groundout by Luis Almeyda and a two-run single by Edwin Amparo, to make it a 10-3 game. But that's as close as they could get, as the Fred Nats held on to win by that score.

Isaac Lyon (2-0) was the winning pitcher in relief, with Esteban Mejia (0-2) taking the loss as the starter for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds will try to rebound on Saturday, with Christian Rodriguez taking the mound against Landon Harmon of the Fred Nats. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM.







Carolina League Stories from April 17, 2026

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