Wilson Outlasts Delmarva in Series Opener

Published on April 21, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (4-12) suffered their fifth-straight defeat on Tuesday, falling to the Wilson Warbirds (7-9) by a 3-2 final.

After a scoreless first two innings, Wilson got on the board first on a fielder's choice RBI by Jadyn Fielder, with Luiyin Alastre scoring to make it 1-0.

Kiefer Lord was sensational as Delmarva's starter, striking out a career-high 11 batters in four innings while allowing just one run on one hit and one walk.

With the score still 1-0 in the eighth, the Warbirds pushed across two critical insurance runs, including a successful first-and-third steal attempt, as Yannic Walther scored. Brady Ebel brought home Jadyn Fielder moments later with a single to make it 3-0.

Delmarva fought back in the bottom half, scoring two runs of their own. First, Braylon Whitaker's RBI double scored Luis Almeyda, pulling the Shorebirds within two at 3-1. Whitaker scored moments later on a first-and-third, trimming the deficit to one at 3-2.

However, Delmarva was unable to rally in the final inning, as they would fall to Wilson in the opener, 3-2.

Thomas Conrad (1-1) was the winning reliever for the Warbirds, while Kiefer Lord (0-2) took the loss for the Shorebirds. Garrett Hodges (1) earned the save.

Delmarva will try to even the series on Wednesday, with Brayan Orrantia taking the mound against Enderson Mercado for Wilson. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from April 21, 2026

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