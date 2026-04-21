Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Augusta 4.21

Published on April 21, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies kick-off a six-game series at Segra Park vs the Augusta GreenJackets tonight at 7:05 pm. LHP Jordan Woods (1-0, 0.00 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Augusta counters with RHP Logan Forsythe (2-0, 0.00 ERA).

Tonight is a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday. Fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite at the game tonight. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

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THREE-RUN NINTH BEATS FIREFLIES: The Columbia Fireflies had a four-run fifth inning to take the lead against Charleston Sunday at The Joe, but it wasn't enough as The RiverDogs rallied to win 8-7. Dean Moss led the frame off with a solo shot to right field off Andy Basora (BS, 2; L, 0-2). After that, Basora walked Caden Bodine before Cooper Flemming hit his fourth double of the season to put the winning run in scoring position. Taitn Gray didn't wait long. He pulled a single to right-center to score the pair and provide the second walk-off win of the series against the Fireflies.The Fireflies started their rally in the fourth inning. Josh Hammond smashed a lead-off double then scored on a Brooks Bryan single to cut Charleston's lead to 3-2. The fifth inning was the big one again for Columbia.

STERLING STARTERS: From Wednesday, Kendry Chourio, Blake Wolters, Hiro Wyatt and Darwin Rodriguez have combined to toss 19 innings while allowing only one earned run. The starters have combined for 20 strikeouts over the 19 frames to pair with a 0.47 ERA on the stretch. It has helped lower the Fireflies' starting ERA to 3.09 on the season, which is the second-best mark in the Carolina League behind the Fredericksburg Nationals. It ranks 12th of the 120 teams in Minor League Baseball. Jersey Shore paces the way with a 1.79 starting ERA through 55.1 innings in their first 14 games.

ROCKING RONI: After recording no RBI in his first three games, Roni Cabrera has found strong production over his last seven games. The outfielder has 10 RBI over his last seven games, thanks in large part to a grand slam he hit in the first inning of Sunday's game against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. He added an additional three, one in each of his last three plate appearances in Tuesday's extra innings victory over the Charleston RiverDogs. His 12 RBI are tied for the seventh-most in the Carolina League.

THROW TO DAYLIGHT: Michael Lombardi was on a tear Saturday night at the Joe. The Royals' second rounder spun four innings and cruised to 11 strikeouts. Lombardi only had one out that wasn't a strikeout, a 6-3 groundout that he recorded in his first inning of relief. The righty was the first Fireflies pitcher to notch 11 strikeouts in a single game since David Sandlin accomplished the feat April 26, 2023. The only Fireflies pitcher to have more than 11 strikeouts since 2020 is Frank Mozzicato, who had 13 April 18, 2023.

CHOURIO CRUISES: Wednesday, Kendry Chourio continued his strong start in his second season in the Carolina League. The Venezuela native spun five scoreless innings with a handful of strikeouts. He held Charleston to three hits and one walk in the performance. Chourio now has 9.2 scoreless innings in his last two starts. He has punched out 11 opponents on the run and has maintained a 0.41 WHIP. Through three startrs, Chourio ranks fifth in the Carolina League in ERA, strikeouts and WHIP. He's also fourth in innings pitched and sixth in opposing average. The righty was recently added to MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects list. He is currently listed as the 97th-best prospect. With the news, 2022 Fireflies catcher Carter Jensen has graduated from Pipeline's Top 100 List and 2024 catcher Blake Mitchell currently sits in the 67 slot. It's the second time in three years Columbia has had an active member on the list.

HOME SWEET HOME: The Fireflies return home after splitting a six-game set with the Charleston RiverDogs. So far this season, the Fireflies are 4-2 at Segra Park and 4-5 when they play away from home.







Carolina League Stories from April 21, 2026

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