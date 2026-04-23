Ramos Tallies Four Hits in 6-2 Victory

Published on April 22, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Henry Ramos of the Columbia Fireflies on base

(Columbia Fireflies) Henry Ramos of the Columbia Fireflies on base(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Henry Ramos paced the way with four hits as the Fireflies beat the Augusta GreenJackets 6-2 Wednesday night at Segra Park. The win evened the series at one game apiece. It was Columbia's second four-hit game of the season. Ramos joins Josh Hammond who completed the feat April 10 vs Myrtle Beach.

Josh Hammond gave the Fireflies their first lead of the game in the bottom of the third. Columbia's shortstop hammered his second homer of the season 410 feet to left to make it 3-2 Fireflies. Hammond is riding the Carolina League's longest on-base streak (16 games) and is now on a seven-game hitting streak.

Blake Wolters (W, 1-0) was able to toss his second-consecutive five inning start. The righty punched out five GreenJackets and worked around four hits to allow just two runs in his outing. His ERA is now 1.59, which is good for the sixth-best total in the Carolina League amongst qualifying pitchers this season.

After that, Henson Leal worked a pair of hitless innings to keep the Fireflies in front before Max Martin came in to close out the game. Martin worked two one-hit innings with a pair of strikeouts.

The Fireflies biggest scoring burst came in the bottom of the seventh. Henry Ramos doubled to right-center on the first hit of the game. After that, Sean Gamble was hit by a pitch before Hammond roped an RBI double to plate Ramos. Brooks Bryan lifted a sacrifice fly to earn his 15th RBI of the season to give Columbia a 5-2 lead. After that, Hyungchan Um flew out to left and Hammond scored on a throwing error from right fielder Junior Garcia.

Tate Southisene broke things open on the second pitch of the game. The GreenJackets second baseman launched his third homer of the season to left to give Augusta a 1-0 lead. It was the first lead-off homer against the Fireflies since Alexis Hernandez hit one April 12, 2024.

Columbia answered in the home half. Henry Ramos laid down a bunt single to start the contest, then Sean Gamble pulled a double down the right field line to put runners on the corners. After a Josh Hammond walk to load the bases, Brooks Bryan grounded into a fielder's choice to plate Ramos and tie the game 1-1.

Augusta broke ahead in the top of the second. Caden Merritt drew a lead-off walk and came around on a Cooper McMurray single. Again, Columbia had a reply though. Stone Russell lined a lead-off single and Daniel Lopez replaced him on a fielder's choice. After a steal, Lopez was able to score on a Ramos infield single to tie the game 2-2.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Hiro Wyatt (1-0, 1.38 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Augusta counters wtih LHP Landon Beidelschies (0-1, 9.45 ERA).

Tomorrow night is USC Night presented by E.F. Martin. It's also a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday where fans can enjoy $1.50 Budweiser and hot dogs. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from April 22, 2026

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