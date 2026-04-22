Pelicans Late-Inning Comeback Spoiled by Peckers 12-8 in Wednesday Matinee

Published on April 22, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (9-8) lost their second game in a row to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (5-12) 12-8 at Segra Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

The Pelicans trailed the Woodpeckers 12-4 entering into the top of the eighth inning when they started to mount a comeback. Josiah Hartshorn and Logan Poteet hit singles to leadoff the inning. Then Jose Escobar walked to load the bases. Following a flyout, Eli Lovich reached on a fielding error that scored Hartshorn to cut the deficit to 12-5. The next batter Alexis Hernandez hit a sacrifice fly that scored Escobar to make the game 12-6.

Myrtle Beach fought back again in the top of the ninth. Alexey Lumpuy singled and then moved to second via a groundout. Poteet and Escobar followed with walks to load the bases. Then Derniche Valdez walked which scored Lumpuy to make the game 12-7. The next batter, Eli Lovich drew a walk which brought home Poteet to cut the score to 12-8.

Fayetteville started the scoring in the bottom of the first. Kevin Alvarez roped a leadoff triple and then scored on an RBI single by Xavier Neyens to give the Woodpeckers a 1-0 lead. In the next at-bat, Neyens reached third base after stealing second and advancing on a throwing error. A batter later Anthony Huezo hit a sacrifice fly that brought home Neyens to make the score 2-0.

The Woodpeckers added two more runs in the bottom of the second. Juan Sierra hit a two-out single and then scored on a two-run home run hit by Carlos Cauro (1) to increase Fayetteville's lead to 4-0.

Myrtle Beach cut into the lead in the top of the third. Alexis Hernandez ripped a leadoff triple and then scored on a sacrifice fly from Ty Southisene to trim the deficit to 4-1.

Fayetteville tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the third. Huezo reached on a single and then scored on an RBI double from Arturo Flores to move the score to 5-1. The next batter Camilo Diaz launched a two-run home run which gave the Woodpeckers a 7-1 advantage.

The Pelicans struck back in the top of the sixth. Southisene laced a leadoff triple and then scored on an RBI single from Lumpuy to cut the deficit to 7-2. Hartshorn followed with a single that moved Lumpuy to second. A batter later, Jose Escobar cranked an RBI single which made the score 7-3. After a balk, Ludwing Espinoza grounded out which scored Hartshorn to trim the Woodpeckers lead to 7-4.

Fayetteville broke the game open in the bottom of the sixth. German Ramirez singled and then stole second base. The next batter Sierra peppered an RBI single which made the score 8-4. Cauro followed by hitting single that moved Sierra to third, however Cauro was retired at second. Alvarez stepped up and hit an RBI triple to move the Woodpeckers lead to 9-4. Neyens singled home Alvarez to make the score 10-4. Nick Monistere followed with an RBI triple to make the game 11-4. In the ensuing at-bat, Huezo singled home Monistere which gave Fayetteville an eight-run lead.

RHP Kellan Oakes (1-0, 10.29 ERA) received the win for Fayetteville, RHP Noah Edders (0-2, 7.36 ERA) was tagged with the loss for Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach will continue their six-game roadtrip against the Woodpeckers tomorrow, Thursday April 23. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM from Segra Stadium. Myrtle Beach's starting pitcher is TBD. RHP Javier Perez (0-1, 4.15) will get the nod for the Woodpeckers.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from April 22, 2026

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