Pelicans Drop Third Straight to Woodpeckers 7-1

Published on April 23, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (9-9) lost their third straight game in a row to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (6-12) 7-1 at Segra Stadium on Thursday night.

Fayetteville started the scoring in the bottom of the first. MLB rehabber Zach Cole walked and then moved to second on a single from Josh Wakefield. A wild pitch allowed both runners to advance a base. After Nick Monistere walked to load the bases, Juan Sierra drew a walk to score Cole and make the game 1-0 in favor of the Woodpeckers. During a strikeout in the ensuing at-bat, Wakefield and Monistere scored on a throwing error to increase the Woodpeckers lead to 3-0. A batter later Yosweld Vasquez grounded out which scored Sierra to make the score 4-0.

The Woodpeckers put up two more runs in the bottom of the second. Wakefield walked and then stole second base. The next batter Monistere cracked an RBI double to make the score 5-0. After Monistere stole third, Juan Sierra laced an RBI double to give the Peckers a 6-0 advantage.

Fayetteville picked up another insurance run in the bottom of the third courtesy Nehomar Ochoa Jr. (2) solo home run.

Myrtle Beach put up one run in the top of the fifth. Derniche Valdez singled and then a throwing error allowed him to reach third base a few batters later. The next batter Ty Southisene hit an RBI single to cut the deficit to 7-1.

RHP Javier Perez (1-1, 2.84 ERA) received the win for Fayetteville, RHP Kevin Camacho (0-1, 13.50 ERA) was tagged with the loss for Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach will continue their six-game roadtrip against the Woodpeckers tomorrow, Friday April 24. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM from Segra Stadium. Myrtle Beach will hand the ball to LHP Victor Zarraga (0-0, 4.66). RHP Gabel Pentecost (1-1, 6.17) will get the nod for the Woodpeckers.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from April 23, 2026

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