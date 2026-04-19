Mathis Mashes Fourth Homer of the Week, Powers Birds over Cannon Ballers 6-0

Published on April 18, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (8-6) shutout the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (4-10) 6-0 in front of 4,196 fans at Pelicans Ballpark on Friday night.

With the Birds in front 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth, Cole Mathis (7) launched a two-run home run over the left-field wall to give Myrtle Beach a 6-0 lead. It was Mathis's fourth home run of the week, three of which were two-run home runs.

The Pelicans started the scoring in the bottom of the first courtesy of a two-run home run hit by Josiah Hartshorn (2), giving the Birds an early 2-0 lead.

Myrtle Beach tacked on another run in the bottom of the third. Mathis singled and then moved to second on a walk drawn by Michael Carico. In the following at-bat, Logan Poteet hit an RBI single to make the score 3-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, Derniche Valdez (2) smashed a solo home run, his second home run in as many days, to increase the Birds lead to 4-0.

RHP Ben Johnson (2-0, 3.00 ERA) received the win for Myrtle Beach, RHP Caedmon Parker (0-2, 4.63 ERA) was tagged with the loss for Kannapolis.

Myrtle Beach concludes their six-game homestand against Kannapolis tomorrow, April 19 at 6:35 PM EST on Marquee Sports Network. RHP Eli Jerzembeck (1-1, 3.68) will start on the mound for the Birds. The Cannon Ballers will counter with RHP Riley Eikhoff (1-2, 3.95).

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from April 18, 2026

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