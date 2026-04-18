Valdez Cranks Homer, Birds Fall to Cannon Ballers in 10 Innings 5-2

Published on April 17, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (7-6) fell to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (4-9) 5-2 in 10 innings at Pelicans Ballpark on Friday night.

With the scored tied at 2-2 after the ninth inning, Kannapolis wasted no time taking the lead in the top of the 10th. With Marcelo Alcala starting the inning at second base as the extra-innings baserunner, James Taussig ripped an RBI triple to give Kannapolis a 3-2 lead. After Bryce Eblin was plunked, Jaden Fauske laced an RBI single which made the score 4-2. After a groundout moved both runners up a base, Javier Mogollon hit a sacrifice fly that scored Eblin to give the Cannon Ballers a 5-2 lead.

Kannapolis took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning courtesy of a solo home run by Arxy Hernandez (1).

Myrtle Beach tied the game in the bottom of the second when Derniche Valdez (1) jacked a solo home run.

The Pelicans took the lead in the bottom of the third. Alexis Hernandez walked and then stole second base. After Josiah Hartshorn drew a walk, Cole Mathis grounded into a forceout that scored Hernandez from third to give the Birds a 2-1 lead.

The Cannon Ballers tied the game 2-2 in the top of the ninth on a solo home run from Rylan Galvan (3).

Pelicans RHP David Bracho was stellar in relief, striking out a career-high eight batters over four scoreless innings.

The Cannon Ballers started the scoring in the top of the second courtesy of a solo home run by Ryland Galvan (1) to take a 1-0 lead.

RHP Pierce George (1-0, 0.00 ERA) received the win for Kannapolis, RHP Jordan Henriquez (1-1, 4.50 ERA) was tagged with the loss.

Myrtle Beach continues their six-game homestand against Kannapolis tomorrow, April 18 at 7:05 PM EST. LHP Victor Zarraga (1-0, 7.94) will start on the mound for the Birds. The Cannon Ballers will counter with RHP Caedmon Parker (0-0, 2.35).

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from April 17, 2026

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