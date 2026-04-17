Howlers Offense Erupts; Win Big at Wilson

Published on April 17, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







The Hill City Howlers walloped the Wilson Warbirds Thursday night 14-1 in Wilson.

Everything was clicking, from the lineup to the pitching staff. Hill City bats collected 17 hits, with Dauri Fernandez leading the pack after accumulating four hits, two of them doubles. Fernandez was one of six different Howlers to record multiple knocks in the game.

Hill City only needed two arms to get through the game as well, as Joey Oakie and Jervis Alfaro teamed up to go the distance. Oakie struck out seven and only walked one in four innings, and Alfaro limited the Warbirds to three baserunners in his five frames.

It started early for the Howlers, as they jumped Wilson with a six-run second inning. Yaikel Mijares got it going with a bases-loaded single, scoring Tyler Howard. The knock was quickly followed by another single, this one off the bat of Fernandez, who drove home two more.

Juneiker Caceras added another pair with a single in the second, building the lead to 5-0. Yeiferth Castillo plated the final run of the frame with an RBI groundout that brought Caceras home.

After a quiet third and fourth inning, Hill City howled to life again in the fifth with three more runs. One came off an error, and the final two came off a Robert Arias double to make it 9-0. Arias enjoyed three hits on the night.

Wilson nabbed its only run in the bottom of the fifth, coming on a Handelfry Encarnacion groundout.

Robert Arias brought the tenth run home in the top of the seventh off a line-drive single, and Juneiker Caceras got Arias home on a two-run blast.

Hill City newcomer Jhorvic Abreus got his first RBI in the top of the eighth with a triple, bringing home Yeiferth Castillo. Yaikel Mijares followed it up by plating the final run, a single to score Abreus to make it 14-1.

The Hill City Howlers will be back in action Friday at 7:05EST in Wilson, North Carolina. You can listen to the game at the Hill City Howlers Radio Network or watch it on Bally Sports Live.







Carolina League Stories from April 17, 2026

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