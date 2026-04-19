Pitching Carries Howlers Past Warbirds

Published on April 18, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







The Hill City Howlers steered the ship right Saturday night with a 3-1 win in Wilson over the Warbirds, their ninth win of the season.

The game saw another gaudy strikeout total for the Howlers, as the staff notched 14 of them in the victory. Starter Harrison Bodendorf picked up six in four shutout frames, and long reliever Miguel Flores added seven more in three no-hit innings. Flores has not given up an earned run in his first 13 innings this year.

Hill City scattered eight hits in the game, with Dauri Fernandez and Juneiker Caceras supplying a lot of the offense with two hits apiece.

Hill City started the scoring late, with Yaikel Mijares starting the engine on an RBI single.

Jonathan Martinez added another run to the tally in the top of the fifth on an RBI double, bringing Cannon Peebles home to make it 2-0.

Wilson got a run back in the bottom of the fifth, scoring Juan Ortuno on an error. Ettore Giulianelli put out the fire quickly, leaving the bases loaded and inducing a groundout to end the inning.

The Howlers got an insurance run after three quiet frames, scoring Dauri Fernandez in the top of the ninth on a Juneiker Caceras single.

Miguel Flores completed three no-hit innings in the bottom of the ninth, shutting the door for the 3-1 win.

The Hill City Howlers will be back in action Sunday at 1:05 ET in Wilson, North Carolina. You can listen to the game at the Hill City Howlers Radio Network or watch it on Bally Sports Live.







Carolina League Stories from April 18, 2026

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