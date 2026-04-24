Shorebirds Offense Stays Hot in Second Straight Win over Wilson

Published on April 23, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (6-12) picked up their second straight win over the Wilson Warbirds (7-11) on Thursday night, 7-3.

Raylin Ramos put the Shorebirds in front early with a two-out, RBI double that scored Joshua Liranzo from first base, making it 1-0 for Delmarva after an inning.

The Shorebirds extended their lead in the third, with an RBI triple by Jordan Sanchez and an infield single by Joshua Liranzo, to go in front 3-0.

Two more runs scored in the fourth on an error on a first-and-steal, followed by a wild pitch, giving the Shorebirds a 5-0 edge.

Esteban Mejia delivered his best start of the season, throwing four scoreless innings and matching his career high with eight strikeouts.

Wilson scored their first run in the fifth on an RBI single by Pedro Ibarguen, making it a 5-1 game.

It remained 5-1 into the seventh until Delmarva added two more runs with back-to-back RBI singles by Raylin Ramos and Luis Almeyda, taking their largest lead at 7-1.

The Warbirds pushed two runs across in the ninth inning, but it was not enough. The Shorebirds held on to win 7-3, their second consecutive victory.

Brandon Downer (1-0) was the winning reliever for Delmarva, while starter Jarrette Bonet (1-1) took the loss for Wilson.

Delmarva seeks a third straight win on Friday, with Caden Hunter set to make his professional debut on the mound against Carlos Carra for the Warbirds. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from April 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.