Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Augusta 4.23

Published on April 23, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Hiro Wyatt (1-0, 1.38 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Augusta counters with LHP Landon Beidelschies (0-1, 9.45 ERA).

Tonight is USC Night at Segra Park presented by E.F. Martin. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a USC-themed t-shirt giveaway and fans can enjoy Budweiser Thirsty Thursday deals during the game. That means $1.50 Budweiser, $1.50 hot dogs and $4 Bud Light and Michelob Ultra.

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RAMOS TALLIES FOUR HITS IN 6-2 VICTORY: Henry Ramos paced the way with four hits as the Fireflies beat the Augusta GreenJackets 6-2 Wednesday night at Segra Park. The win evened the series at one game apiece. It was Columbia's second four-hit game of the season. Ramos joins Josh Hammond who completed the feat April 10 vs Myrtle Beach. Josh Hammond gave the Fireflies their first lead of the game in the bottom of the third. Columbia's shortstop hammered his second homer of the season 410 feet to left to make it 3-2 Fireflies. Hammond is riding the Carolina League's longest on-base streak (16 games) and is now on a seven-game hitting streak. Blake Wolters (W, 1-0) was able to toss his second-consecutive five inning start. The righty punched out five GreenJackets and worked around four hits to allow just two runs in his outing.

STERLING STARTERS: From Wednesday to Saturday, Kendry Chourio, Blake Wolters, Hiro Wyatt and Darwin Rodriguez have combined to toss 19 innings while allowing only one earned run. The starters have combined for 20 strikeouts over the 19 frames to pair with a 0.47 ERA on the stretch. It has helped lower the Fireflies' starting ERA to 2.98 on the season, which is the best mark in the Carolina League. It ranks 10th of the 120 teams in Minor League Baseball. Lake County paces the way with a 2.01 starting ERA through 58.1 innings in their first 16 games.

HAPPY HAMMOND: With his first inning walk Wednesday night, Josh Hammond increased his on-base streak to a Carolina League best 16-consecutive games. During the run, Columbia's infielder has a .420 on-base percentage. If that weren't enough, Hammond is also riding a seven-game hitting streak. Hammond is batting .467 (14-30) with four doubles, a homer and eight runs scored during the stretch.

BLISTERING BRYAN: Tuesday night backstop Brooks Bryan clobbered his third homer of the 2026 season. Bryan is tied for second in the circuit with 10 extra-base hits across his first 14 games played this season. The Alabama native leads the Fireflies in RBI (15) and is second in total bases (32) and third in on-base percentage (.367).

THROW TO DAYLIGHT: Michael Lombardi was on a tear Saturday night at the Joe. The Royals' second rounder spun four innings and cruised to 11 strikeouts. Lombardi only had one out that wasn't a strikeout, a 6-3 groundout that he recorded in his first inning of relief. The righty was the first Fireflies pitcher to notch 11 strikeouts in a single game since David Sandlin accomplished the feat April 26, 2023. The only Fireflies pitcher to have more than 11 strikeouts since 2020 is Frank Mozzicato, who had 13 April 18, 2023.

CHOURIO CRUISES: Wednesday, Kendry Chourio continued his strong start in his second season in the Carolina League. The Venezuela native spun five scoreless innings with a handful of strikeouts. He held Charleston to three hits and one walk in the performance. Chourio now has 9.2 scoreless innings in his last two starts. He has punched out 11 opponents on the run and has maintained a 0.41 WHIP. Through three startrs, Chourio ranks fifth in the Carolina League in ERA, strikeouts and WHIP. He's also fourth in innings pitched and sixth in opposing average. The righty was recently added to MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects list. He is currently listed as the 97th-best prospect. With the news, 2022 Fireflies catcher Carter Jensen has graduated from Pipeline's Top 100 List and 2024 catcher Blake Mitchell currently sits in the 67 slot. It's the second time in three years Columbia has had an active member on the list.







Carolina League Stories from April 23, 2026

Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Augusta 4.23 - Columbia Fireflies

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