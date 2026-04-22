Potent Lineup Secures Woodpeckers Win over Pelicans in Home Stand Opener

Published on April 21, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (4-12) returned to Segra Stadium on Tuesday night and played one of their most complete games of the season, snatching an early lead that never slipped in a 6-2 victory over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (9-7).

A three-run bottom of the second inning served as the catalyst for a consistent night at the plate. Anthony Huezo led off with a solo shot to left-center against Dominik Reid (L, 0-1) and Josh Wakefield followed with a single. German Ramirez reached on a walk and a double steal put both men in scoring position. Nehomar Ochoa Jr. followed with a roller to third that scored Wakefield, then Brandon Forrester singled Ramirez home for the 3-0 lead.

Heuzo has been one of Fayetteville's hottest hitters of late, homering in three of his last four games.

Ryan Verdugo kept the lead intact on the mound. The 12th rounder out of Cal State Bakersfield delivered his second straight shutout appearance, pitching into the fifth inning while striking out four and working around three walks.

Jagger Beck took over from the bullpen and struck out a season-high seven hitters in relief. His only trouble surfaced in the seventh when allowing four straight two-out singles and a pair of runs in the process that cut the game to 4-2.

Arturo Flores quickly gathered the two runs back in the bottom of the seventh with runners at second and third. The Woodpeckers' catcher slugged a deep fly over the right fielder's head and off the base of the wall to score both men for a 6-2 advantage.

Leomar Rosario (W, 1-1) continued his high-volume role out of the bullpen, appearing in his league-high ninth game of the season. He worked around a pair of walks and recorded the final four outs of the game to lock up the win.

The Woodpeckers have a quick turnaround on Wednesday, playing at 11:05 AM in an Education Day game. Fayetteville is projected to start RHP Nick Potter opposite Myrtle Beach's RHP Noah Edders.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/827281/final/box







Carolina League Stories from April 21, 2026

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