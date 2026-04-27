Woodpeckers Grab First Six-Game Home Sweep in Franchise History

Published on April 27, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (9-12) punctuated a perfect week at home on Sunday, taking two from the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (9-12) and sweeping the six-game home series at Segra Stadium. It marked the first ever six-game sweep at home in franchise history, and Fayetteville's first six-game series sweep since May of 2022 on the road at Kannapolis.

Game 1

Saturday's contest was suspended due to rain in the top of the third inning shortly after Josiah Hartshorn hit a three-run home run to give the Pelicans a 5-1 lead. Action resumed at 4 PM Sunday with Raimy Rodriguez called upon from High-A Asheville to help reinforce the pitching staff.

The former Woodpeckers' arm from 2024 and 2025 dominated in his return, holding the Pelicans lineup without a hit over 3.1 innings while striking out six. Former Woodpeckers' reliever Francisco Frias was also added to the Fayetteville roster from Asheville and mirrored Rodriguez with 3.1 innings of scoreless relief with four strikeouts.

Fayetteville's lineup capitalized on the shutout relief pitching, leveling the game in the bottom of the seventh when facing Luis Reyes. Nehomar Ochoa Jr. slugged a two-run home run to right-center field and Xavier Neyens connected for a two-run single down the right field line that made it a 5-5 contest.

The ballgame went to extra innings and Leomar Rosario (W, 2-1) delivered three high-leverage outs in the top of the tenth. He walked Alexey Lumpuy starting the inning, then retired three in a row on a pair of strikeouts and flyout to left that kept Myrtle Beach off the board.

Kevin Alvarez instantly delivered in the bottom of the tenth with free runner Brandon Forrester starting at second base. The 18-year-old top prospect yanked a liner to right field that scored Forrester for the 6-5 walk-off win, Fayetteville's first walk-off of the season.

Full Game 1 Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/827276/final/box

Game 2

Eyeing down a chance to sweep the series, Aubrey Smith turned his best start of the season. The 13th round pick out of UNC Wilmington surrendered an unearned run in the bottom of the first and carried on through the fourth. He walked one and struck out three before turning the game over to Jose Varela (W, 1-1) in the fifth inning.

Fayetteville quickly bounced back when trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the second and took the outright lead with a two-run frame. Nehomar Ochoa Jr. and Kenni Gomez successfully executed a double steal from the corners that tied the game, and Yosweld Vasquez provided the 2-1 lead with an RBI single.

Three more scored in the bottom of the third on a pair of RBI singles from Hector Salas and Carlos Cauro, along with a sac-fly from Gomez.

Varela closed out the game with three innings of relief and set his new season-high mark with five strikeouts.

The Woodpeckers will be off on Monday before starting a six-game road series in Charleston, South Carolina against the Charleston River Dogs on Tuesday night at 6:35 PM.

Full Game 2 Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/827277/final/box







Carolina League Stories from April 27, 2026

Woodpeckers Grab First Six-Game Home Sweep in Franchise History - Fayetteville Woodpeckers

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