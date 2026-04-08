Ballers Fall to Late Inning Rally by Crawdads in Tuesday Series Opener

Published on April 7, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Cannon Ballers fell to the Hickory Crawdads, 4-3, after a late rally from the visitors in the opening game of the series Tuesday evening at Atrium Health Ballpark.

After plating three runs in the opening inning, the Cannon Ballers were unable to bring home anything else in the remainder of the game. The Crawdads scored a run in the top of the ninth to steal the win from the Ballers. Kannapolis put a runner on in the bottom of the ninth but were unable to score.

The Ballers got a great start from RHP Caedmon Parker in his first appearance of the season. Parker went four scoreless innings, allowing two hits and three walks while punching out three Crawdads. RHP Nick Weyrich came in in the fifth inning, allowing two and hits and the first run to score for Hickory. RHP Garrett Wright was next out of the pen, giving Kannapolis two strong innings. The righty did not allow a run and struck out four. RHP Landen Payne was tasked with the eighth inning, and the Crawdads managed a pair of runs off him to tie the contest at 3-3. RHP Marco Barrios (L, 0-1) allowed a run in the ninth that put Hickory on top as they took the series opener.

Stiven Flores turned in another multi-hit game, singling in the first to score Jaden Fauske on an RBI single to open the scoring. Later in the inning, Arxy Hernandez turned in an RBI single of his own, grounding a ball up the middle to score a pair and put Kannapolis ahead, 3-0.

Hickory put up their first run of the game in the top of the fifth, inching forward, 3-1, on a Marcos Torres RBI single. In the top of the eighth, Deward Tovar scored on a balk to make it, 3-2, Kannapolis. Not long after, Luis Marquez lifted a sacrifice fly into center field, scoring Paulino Santana to knot the game, 3-3, after eight.

With Barrios on the mound, Yolfran Castillo scuffled a ground ball into center field, scoring Torres to jump in front, 4-3. Kannapolis put a runner on in the bottom of the ninth but were unable to score.

RHP Riley Eikhoff makes his first start of the season in the second of six games between the Cannon Ballers and Crawdads on Wednesday morning. First pitch is slated for 11:00 a.m. in the first Education Day contest of the season.

The 2026 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers season is underway at Atrium Health Ballpark! Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, group experiences and 10-game mini plans for the 2026 season are available for purchase now. Call the Cannon Ballers ticket office at (704) 932-3267 or visit kcballers.com for more information.







Carolina League Stories from April 7, 2026

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