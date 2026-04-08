Augusta Rallies Past Delmarva to Win Back-And-Forth Affair

Published on April 7, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (1-3) were defeated by the Augusta GreenJackets (1-3) in the home opener at Perdue Stadium on Tuesday, 10-7.

Augusta jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single by Luis Guanipa.

Delmarva responded in the third when they tied the game on an RBI groundout by Jordan Sanchez to make it 1-1. After a critical two-out error by Augusta, Joshua Liranzo made the GreenJackets pay with a go-ahead, three-run homer, the first long ball of the season for the Shorebirds, putting them in front 4-1.

The GreenJackets rallied and tied the game at four in the fourth inning with three runs, courtesy of an RBI single by Conor Essenburg and a two-run double by Alex Lodise.

Stiven Martinez put the Shorebirds back in front with his first Single-A home run in the fifth, making the score 5-4.

Augusta once again had an answer in the sixth inning by scoring twice on an RBI single from Alex Lodise and Caden Merrit to take a 6-5 lead.

Delmarva tied the game in the next half inning on a bases-loaded walk with Braylon Whitaker at the plate, making it 6-6.

The Shorebirds ran into trouble in the next inning as the GreenJackets took advantage of four walks and a crucial error to score four runs, building their largest lead at 10-6.

It stayed 10-6 into the ninth until Jordan Sanchez cut the deficit to 10-7 with a solo home run, but it wasn't enough as Delmarva was defeated by three on opening night.

Louis Sifontes (1-1) earned the win for Augusta, while Adrián Delgado (0-1) took the loss.

The homestand continues Wednesday with Keeler Morfe making his season debut against Derek Vartanian of the GreenJackets. First pitch is at 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from April 7, 2026

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