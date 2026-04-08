Peoples' Grand Slam Lifts FredNats to 4-0 to Open the Season

Published on April 7, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







LYNCHBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals opened the season with their fourth-straight win, opening their first six-game series against Hill City with a 9-4 win Tuesday night in Lynchburg.

RHP Landon Harmon started his first career professional game for the FredNats, pitching 2.1 innings before turning things to the bullpen. After early run trading in the second, third and fifth, the game entered the seventh inning tied 3-3. Ronny Cruz then hit his second home run of the year, a two run shot to stack on an earlier double and triple, and give Fredericksburg their first multi-run lead. After a scoreless bottom of the seventh, the FredNats took advantage of walks to load the bases for the bottom of the order. Nick Peoples then drove his first home run of the year over the right field wall, blowing the game open at 9-3. Peoples' home run marked the first grand slam by a FredNat this year, and the first home run by a player other than Ronny Cruz.

With the offense, the bullpen carried Fredericksburg through the end, with the final three pitchers (Lyon, Beck and Otanez) striking out nine Lynchburg hitters, and only allowing one run past the seventh. In the ninth, Ronny Cruz came to the plate with a chance to hit for just the second cycle in team history, but needing a single, Cruz reached on a dropped pop-up error to finish his night.

With the win, the FredNats are 4-0 for the first time since 2016. They'll look to continue a strong start to the season on Wednesday, with another 6:30 p.m. first pitch against Hill City. RHP Carson Fischer takes the ball in game two for Fredericksburg, opposing LHP Nelson Keljo.







Carolina League Stories from April 7, 2026

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