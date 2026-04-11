Homers Sink Kannapolis in Third Defeat of the Week to Crawdads
Published on April 10, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers outhit the Hickory Crawdads, 6-4, but lost to a pair of home runs in the early portion of the game to fall, 4-3, Friday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.
With Friday's defeat, the Ballers fall to 2-5 on the season, losing three of their four games againt Hickory this week. The Crawdads leap to 5-2 on the young campaign, in contention for the top spot in the Carolina League South division.
RHP Truman Pauley (L, 0-2) gave up the only runs of the game over his five innings on the mound, allowing four runs on four hits with just one walk and five strikeouts. Out of the bullpen, RHPs Landen Payne and Garrett Wright combined to shutout the Crawdads over the final four no-hit frames, striking out a combined six and allowing just one walk.
Hector Osorio notched the first home run of the season for Hickory, launching a three-run blast in the top of the first to give the Crawdads a, 3-0, lead after one frame.
The Ballers found their lone frame of offensive production in the bottom of the third. Bryce Eblin doubled to score Arxy Hernandez, who reached on an error earlier in the inning. One batter later, Jaden Fauske tripled down the right field line to score Eblin and make it a, 3-2, game. Later in the frame, Boston Smith tied the game on an RBI groundout that scored Fauske from third to make it a, 3-3, game after three.
Hickory's difference-maker in the top of the fourth came from Deward Tovar, who cranked a solo home run into center field off of Pauley to hand the Crawdads a, 4-3, advantage that Kannapolis had no answer for throughout the remainder of the game.
Kannapolis looks to rebound for their second win of the week on Saturday night in the fifth of six games this week against the Hickory Crawdads. First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m., with RHP Blaine Wynk scheduled to start on the mound.
The 2026 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers season is underway at Atrium Health Ballpark! Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, group experiences and 10-game mini plans for the 2026 season are available for purchase now. Call the Cannon Ballers ticket office at (704) 932-3267 or visit kcballers.com for more information.
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