Hammond Hammers Four Extra Base Hits in 6-2 Win

Published on April 10, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Josh Hammond at bat for the Columbia Fireflies

(Columbia Fireflies) Josh Hammond at bat for the Columbia Fireflies(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Josh Hammond had a breakout performance in Columbia's 6-2 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Friday night at Segra Park. The Royals 2025 PPI selection hit his first pro homer and added a triple and a pair of doubles to finish the night 4-4 with two RBI and three runs scored. Hammond is the first Fireflies player to have four hits in a game since Luke Pelzer had four hits against Myrtle Beach August 17, 2025.

JC Vanek got the Fireflies on the board first. He smashed his second homer of the season to left field to give Columbia a 1-0 lead.

Later, Josh Hammond got ahold of his first professional homer. The righty hammered a pitch over the left field lawn at 109 MPH to travel 408 feet and score Sean Gamble, pushing the Fireflies to a 3-2 lead. Hammond tripled in the fifth and came around on a Brooks Bryan double to give the Fireflies some insurance.

Bryan wasn't done there though. The Troy University product clubbed his first professional homer off the right field foul pole to score Hammond in the eighth inning. It gave the Fireflies a 6-2 lead.

Myrtle Beach countered in the third inning. Ty Southisene reached on catcher's interference and Cole Mathis drew a walk to set the table for Alexey Lumpuy. The two executed a double steal to put runners at second and third before Lumpuy lined a single through the hole to give the Pelicans their first lead of the game 2-1.

Blake Wolters finished the night with 2.2 innings of work. While he only allowed one hit, he issued four walks and allowed two runs (one earned) before handing the ball to the bullpen. After that, Brandon Herbold (W, 1-1) worked 1.2 innings and Randy Ramnarace (H, 1) stranded a pair of inherited runners from Herbold to keep the bullpen's scoreless streak alive. Ramnarace punched out four in 2.2 innings without allowing a hit. Henson Leal (S, 1) closed things out with two scoreless innings to earn his first save of the 2026 season.

Columbia continues their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tomorrow night at Segra Park at 6:05 pm. RHP Hiro Wyatt (0-0, 0.00 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP David Bracho (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

Tomorrow night is Columbia's 8-Bit Baseball Bash. The Fireflies are celebrating retro video games at Segra Park and they'll cap the game off with a wonderful fireworks show. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from April 10, 2026

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