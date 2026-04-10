Warbirds Fireworks Update

Published on April 10, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON, N.C. - Due to an increased wildfire risk, the North Carolina Forest Service has issued a ban on all open burning, and in accordance with that order, the Wilson Warbirds have announced the fireworks show scheduled for Tuesday, April 14th has been postponed.

Additionally, the organization is monitoring conditions and how they could impact the postgame fireworks shows scheduled for Friday, April 17th and Saturday, April 18th. Any fireworks show that are impacted will be added to future dates throughout the season.

"We are disappointed that current conditions do not allow us to cap what will be a great night celebrating the first home game in Warbirds history, however fan safety is our top priority." said Warbirds President Joe Ricciutti

"Despite having to postpone the postgame fireworks, fans can still expect a best-in-class, family-friendly environment and we look forward to welcoming all fans to the ballpark for our inaugural homestand."

For ticket holders with packages that include fireworks shows, any impacted date will be replaced with an additional fireworks game added to those packages when the fire ban is lifted and postgame fireworks can safely resume.

Tickets for all 2026 home games along with group spaces, are currently on sale and can be purchased by calling 919-269-2287 or visiting WilsonWarbirds.com.







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