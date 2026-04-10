'Dads Announce July 4th Music Festival and Fireworks

Published on April 10, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC - The Crawdads are excited to announce a July 4th Music Festival and Firework Show, presented by Mumy Financial and New Beginnings Hickory, in celebration of America's 250th birthday.

The festival will be headlined by Jordan St. Cyr before a booming patriotic firework show lights up the sky. The live music kicks off at 5:30pm with Scout and the Saints followed by the Boys from Oak Ridge.

Presale for fans who registered is live now through April 19th. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Monday, April 20th. Seats in the lower bowl will be $30 and the upper level of seats will be $25. Proceeds from the event will go to New Beginnings Hickory.

Season ticket holders can purchase discounted tickets for the event at the Mike Johnson Toyota Ticket Office or by reaching out to John at jellison@hickorycrawdads.com.

Undated ticket vouchers will not be eligible for redemption for the event.

While the Crawdads baseball team will be on the road in Myrtle Beach for the holiday, fans can also celebrate early at the stadium during Americana Night on Friday, June 26th, which will also feature a post-game fireworks show.







Carolina League Stories from April 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.