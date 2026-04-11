Salem Takes Series from Wilson

Published on April 10, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







SALEM, V.A. - The Wilson Warbirds stranded the go-ahead run on base in the top of the ninth inning as the Salem RidgeYaks held on for a 5-4 victory to claim the series on Friday night at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

Salem (6-1) broke a two-all tie in the fifth when Skylar King connected on his first home run of the season, a solo shot to right, to put the RidgeYaks ahead 3-2.

In the sixth, Salem added to their lead with a pair of runs on a two-run double off the bat of Starlyn Nunez to extend the lead to 5-2.

Wilson (2-5) plated single runs in the third and fourth innings to tie the game at two before Salem went ahead for good.

Enniel Cortez (L, 0-1) was charged with the loss after permitting three earned runs over his 2.2 innings of work.

The Warbirds rallied in the ninth when Juan Ortuno laced a double to left center field to plate Luis Lameda and pull Wilson to within a pair at 5-3.

Later in the frame, Jose Anderson drove a ball out to right center field which allowed Juan Ortuno to come home and trim the deficit to one, 5-4. However, that would be as close as Wilson would get as Adam Bates (S, 1) got Frederi Montero to pop out to end the game and preserve a 5-4 victory.

Ethan Walker (W, 1-0) earned the victory out of the bullpen after tossing 4.1 shutout innings to help Salem claim the series.

The series continues Saturday at 6:35 p.m. when Wilson sends RHP Jarrette Bonet (0-0, 4.50) to the hill while Salem will oppose with RHP Christian Foutch (0-0, 0.00).







Carolina League Stories from April 10, 2026

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