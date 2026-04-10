Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Myrtle Beach 4.10

Published on April 10, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Blake Wolters (0-0, 0.00 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Eli Jerzembeck (1-0, 0.00 ERA).

Tonight is Neon Night presented by Cassell Brothers Home Services. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a neon rally towel celebrating the start of the season and we're kicking-off our Historic 10th Anniversary Season in style. Tickets are available starting at $6 at FirefliesTickets.com.

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CHOURIO, REYES AND WOODS SPIN ONE-HITTER THURSDAY: Kendry Chourio, Jhon Reyes and Jordan Woods held the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to only one hit in a 1-0 victory for the Columbia Fireflies at Segra Park Thursday evening. It was Columbia's first one-hitter since David Shields, Henson Leal, Dash Albus and Julio Rosario combined for a one hitter at Augusta July 2, 2025. Both starting pitchers were phenomenal Thursday night at Segra Park. Kendry Chourio worked through 4.2 perfect innings and paired it with six strikeouts. On the other side, Dominick Reid went through five one-hit innings with a handful of strikeouts to keep the game tied entering the sixth inning. After Chourio left the game, Jhon Reyes (W, 1-0) picked up right where he left off. The reliever spun 1.1 innings with a pair of strikeouts. He allowed one hit, a single to Jose Escobar to lead off the sixth inning. Then Jordan Woods (S, 1) came in to close out the contest with three innings of no-hit baseball. The lefty struckout four in his second scoreless outing of the year.

I'VE GOT THE POWER: Tuesday, Hyungchan Um smacked his first homer of the season beyond the right field fence. It was Columbia's fifth homer of the young season. Columbia is tied for the Carolina League in homers with Charleston and is in fourth place for the most homers as a team in Class-A. What makes the mark even more special is that four separate Fireflies have homered and Ivan Sosa leads the club with only a pair.

SOME SERIOUS TALENT: The Fireflies have six of the Royals 30 top prospects on their Opening Day roster according to MLB Pipeline. Blake Wolters, Kendry Chourio and Michael Lombardi are the arms in the top 30 and Yandel Ricardo, Sean Gamble and Josh Hammond are the bats that are representing the list for Columbia. Wolters, Chourio and Ricardo are all returning to Columbia after spending time with the team during the 2025 season.

STRAPPING SOSA: Ivan Sosa has gotten off to a strong start to the 2026 season. The 21-year-old is 3-8 in his first three games with a double and two round-trippers. Last year, Sosa hit .240 with nine extra-base hits across 31 games in the ACL. He is the first Fireflies player to homer in back-to-back games since Josi Novas homered in consecutive games June 1-3, 2025.

I WALK IT OUT: Last night, the Fireflies and Pelicans played in a historic Carolina League game. The two teams combined to walk 28 hitters. That's the most in an individual Minor League game since April 8, 2025 when the Jupiter Hammerheads and Dunedin Blue Jays combined to walk 32 batters. In the contest at Segra Park, the Fireflies drew 12 walks and the Pelicans drew 16 walks.

HEATING UP: Although Yandel Ricardo didn't get a hit yesterday and ended his five game hitting streak, he did drive in the only run of the game for Columbia thanks to legging out a fielder's choice. The switch-hitting shortstop is hitting .259 on the run with a double, three RBI and four runs scored. Last season Ricardo hit .342 across 33 ACL games before getting promoted to Columbia for the end of the season.

CHOURIO CRUISES: Thursday, Kendry Chourio spun 4.2 perfect innings in his second start of the year. He paces Fireflies arms with 10 strikeouts over 7.2 innings where he has a 2.35 ERA combined with a 0.65 WHIP.







Carolina League Stories from April 10, 2026

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