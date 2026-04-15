Cabrera Comes Through Again in Extra Inning Win

Published on April 14, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Roni Cabrera of the Columbia Fireflies

(Columbia Fireflies) Roni Cabrera of the Columbia Fireflies(Columbia Fireflies)

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Roni Cabrera stayed in the spotlight after his grand slam in Sunday's win. Tuesday night, the outfielder drove in three RBI, including the game-tying run in the eighth and the go-ahead run in the 10th to push the Fireflies to a 6-5 win over the Charleston RiverDogs at The Joe.

Henry Ramos was the runner placed at second in extras for the Fireflies. The outfielder advanced to third on a wild pitch from Bryce Shaffer before Cabrera singled him home to give Columbia their first lead since the top of the first inning.

Henson Leal (W, 1-1) spun three hitless innings for the Fireflies and left the placed runner stranded on third with a groundout to clinch the series opener.

Columbia was able to tie the game in the eighth inning. Hyungchan Um started the frame off with a double. He advanced to third on a Stone Russell single off Jacob Hartlaub (BS, 2) before coming around on a Roni Cabrera sacrifice fly to tie the game 5-5.

The Fireflies also added a run in the fifth inning to get back within one. First, Daniel Lopez tripled to right to start the frame. Then Yandel Ricardo grounded into a fielder's choice where everyone reached safely to score Lopez. The next frame, four straight Fireflies reached base safely to eventually allow Hyungchan Um to come around on a bases loaded walk to Roni Cabrera to tie the game 4-4.

In the bottom of the sixth, Charleston countered again. Brendan Summerhill singled to start the inning, then moved to third on a 4-3 groundout. After that, Cooper Flemming lined a single to right that plated Summerhill and pushed the RiverDogs in front again, this time 5-4.

Columbia struck first Tuesday night. Josh Hammond pulled a two out double down the left field line and Brooks Bryan extended his hitting streak to eight games with a double off the top of the right-center wall to plate Hammond and give the Fireflies a 1-0 lead.

The RiverDogs answered back in a frenzy. Charleston had five-consecutive batters reach with one out to take a 3-1 lead. Fireflies starter Jose Gutierrez walked a pair and committed an error in the field before the end of the frame.

Gutierrez left the game after two innings. He allowed four hits and three walks and gave up four runs (three earned) before handing the ball to the bullpen. Kyle DeGroat was the first arm out of the pen for Columbia. The righty worked two hitless innings to keep Columbia within striking distance.

After that, Jhon Reyes worked his longest-career Carolina League outing. He went three frames while allowing just one run and left the game when it was tied 5-5.

Another set of two out hits got Columbia one closer in the second inning. Roni Cabrera hustled out a triple to left field to set the table for Daniel Lopez who lined one to right to plate Cabrera and cut Charleston's lead to 3-2.

Charleston was able to counter that run as well. After Brandon Summerhill drew a lead-off walk, the center fielder scored on a Taitn Gray sacrifice fly to push the RiverDogs back to a two-run lead.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tomorrow night at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Kendry Chourio (0-0, 2.35 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Alex Wallace (0-0, 1.80 ERA).

Columbia returns home to Segra Park for a six-game series with the Augusta GreenJackets from April 21-26. The team will host Princesses and Pirates Night with a fireworks display Saturday, April 25 and will be giving away a Fireflies 10th Anniversary lapel pin Friday, April 24. Buy your tickets starting at $6 at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from April 14, 2026

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