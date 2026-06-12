Fireflies Mount Largest Comeback in Franchise History

Published on June 11, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Ivan Sosa of the Columbia Fireflies

(Columbia Fireflies) Ivan Sosa of the Columbia Fireflies(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies mounted their largest comeback in franchise history Thursday night at Segra Park. After the Delmarva Shorebirds jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the fourth, the Fireflies tallied nine unanswered runs after the seventh to overcome the deficit and win 9-8.

The Fireflies previous largest comeback win was May 3, 2023 when Erick Pena hit a pair of homers to complete a six-run comeback in a 10-8 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Roni Cabrera mashed a lead-off homer to cut Delmarva's lead to 8-7. After that, Connor Rasmussen drew a walk before Ivan Sosa mashed his fifth homer of the season 423' to right field to upend Delmarva and give the Fireflies their first lead of the game, 9-8.

It wouldn't have been possible without a wild seventh inning. The Fireflies rallied with six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Roni Cabrera singled with one out to start the rally. Then a Connor Rasmussen double and Yandel Ricardo walk loaded the bases. After that, Josh Hammond lined a single through the left side to score Cabrera and Rasmussen. After that, Stone Russell reached on a catcher's inference that appeared to end the frame to keep the inning alive. Then Hyungchan Um cleared the bases with a triple to center to score Ricardo, Hammond and Russell to cut Delmarva's lead to 8-5. Next, Sean Gamble legged out an infield single that scored Um from third to make it 8-6.

The bullpen worked a spotless outing for Columbia. Denis Samudio (W, 1-1) spun four hitless innings with five punchouts to allow the Fireflies to take the lead. He came in after Luis Valdez bridged the gap with three strikeouts in a scoreless fifth inning after allowing a lead-off triple to Raylin Ramos.

Delmarva put up a five spot in the top of the third inning. Nine batters came to the plate against Darwin Rodriguez and he allowed five hits and a walk to put the Shorebirds in front 5-0. Braylin Whitaker, Elvin Garcia, Raylin Ramos and Miguel Rodriguez all tallied RBI knocks during the inning.

The Shorebirds weren't done there. Stiven Martinez lined an RBI double down the left field line to score Braylon Whitaker to kick-off the fourth inning. After that, Edwin Amparo smashed his fifth homer of the season to push Delmarva in front 8-0.

Columbia continues their series with the Delmarva Shorebirds tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Michael Lombardi (2-1, 2.81 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia and Delmarva counters with RHP Christian Rodriguez (2-3, 3.51 ERA).

Tomorrow, the club keeps playing under Copa de la Diversion Weekend presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch pork rinds. The Fireflies become Los Chicharrones de Columbia to help celebrate the Latin and Hispanic culture in the Midlands. The first 1,000 in attendance will receive a Los Chicharrones de Columbia soccer scarf. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from June 11, 2026

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