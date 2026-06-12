Jackets Pummeled by Pelicans in Second Straight Loss

Published on June 11, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, SC: The Myrtle Beach Pelicans scored five runs in the fifth inning, and four more in the sixth, as a barrage of big swings allowed them to pull away from the Augusta GreenJackets in an 11-7 win Thursday night.

Myrtle Beach (23-35) struck first for the second game in a row, putting up a two-run second against Derek Vartanian to get ahead early. Michael Carico led off the frame with a double, and raced home on an RBI knock from Yahil Melendez. Melendez would then score from a first on a big double from Geuri Lubo, who doubled the lead.

Augusta (31-29) showed a strong offense throughout the game, but simply were unable to keep pace with the Birds. The Jackets did grab the lead in the third, however, posting three in the third to unsettle Noah Edders. A walk and error put two on with nobody out, but Edders struck out back-to-back men and looked ready to neutralize the inning. Alex Lodise fell behind 0-2, but hammered a two-strike double down the left field line to tie the game. One pitch later, Lodise himself scored, as Luis Guanipa followed with a double of his own.

The Jackets would add one more run in the fourth, as Junior Garcia hammered his second homer of the season to double the lead against Edders. Vartanian, meanwhile, would face the minimum in both the third and fourth innings, before things fell apart for him in the fifth.

Myrtle Beach took the lead for good in that five-run fifth, scoring all five runs with two outs. A walk and error set the stage just as they did for Augusta in the third, and Logan Poteet made good by crushing a hanging curveball for a game-tying double. Right on his heels, Carico stayed hot with a two-run homer that put the Pelicans back in front, before Vartanian left a splitter up in the zone to Derniche Valdez, who crushed it for a back-to-back home run.

While the fifth gave the Pelicans the lead, the sixth is where they pulled away, charging four runs to Lewis Sifontes as they battered the Augusta bullpen for the second night in a row. Sifontes allowed two hits and two walks before being pulled from the game, but all three inherited runners scored against Carter Lovasz on a Poteet walk and Carico single. The two hitters in the heart of the Myrtle Beach order combined for seven RBIs, pacing the way for victory.

Augusta's bats did not slow down despite the deficit, clawing their way into a closer final score than would have been expected. Guanipa cracked an RBI single in the seventh, his fifth RBI of the week, and is now 6-12 in his last three games. And with two outs in the ninth, Dallas Macias, who had entered earlier in the night for an injured Michael Martinez, crushed his second homer in as many nights as his recent power surge continued.

Augusta has now dropped two games in a row on the road, and have lost seven of eight games overall. Tomorrow, the Jackets must contend with the Pelicans' ace, as highly regarded prospect Dominick Reid looks for another dominant start against Augusta after he went six one-hit innings last month. Augusta hands the ball to Landon Beidelschies, looking for a strong return to the bullpen after a pair of long relief outings.







Carolina League Stories from June 11, 2026

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