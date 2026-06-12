Warbirds Jump out to Early Lead and Never Look Back

Published on June 11, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







LYNCHBURG, V.A. - The Wilson Warbirds never trailed as they jumped out to 7-0 lead on Thursday night and coasted past the Hill City Howlers 7-3 at City Stadium.

Wilson (33-27) opened the scoring with single tallies in the first and second innings off Joey Oakie (L, 0-4) when Juan Ortuno singled home the first run of the game and Handelfry Encarnacion grounded out in the second for a 2-0 advantage.

The Warbirds added three more runs in the fourth when Ebel connected on a three-run home run, his second in as many games and his fourth of the season to stretch the lead to 5-0.

Wilson capped their scoring in the fifth on RBI hits from Frederi Montero and Filippo Di Turi to a 7-0 cushion.

Hayden Robinson (W, 1-1) earned his first win as a Warbird working 3.2 innings out of the bullpen allowing two runs and fanning six.

Hill City (28-33) scored twice in the eighth and once in the ninth, but it would not be enough as the Warbirds claimed their second consecutive victory in the series.

The clubs meet again on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. when Wilson gives the ball to right-hander Carlos Carra (2-5, 5.25) while Hill City counters with righty Jacob Zibin (0-0, 4.25)

The Warbirds return home on Tuesday, June 16 to face the Charleston RiverDogs. Tickets for the series, which includes Margaritaville Night, Girl Scout Night and Father's Day are currently available at WilsonWarbirds.com or by calling (919) 269-2287.







Carolina League Stories from June 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.