Eleven in a Row: RiverDogs Streak Lives On

Published on June 11, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs first baseman Brady Marget

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs first baseman Brady Marget(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, SC - Dominic Fritton's strong start powered the Charleston RiverDogs to their 11th consecutive win, a 9-3 victory over the Hickory Crawdads on Thursday night in front of 4,534 fans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Their 11-game win streak is the longest in franchise history since at least 2005. In the process, they also moved into a three-game lead for first place in the Carolina League South Standings with six games remaining in the first half. The two will meet for three more games this week with first half concluding on June 18.

Charleston struck first early, jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second when J.D. Gonzalez lined an RBI single to right. The next hitter was Derek Datil who punched an RBI knock up the middle to make it 2-0.

Alberth Palma kept the line moving with a sacrifice fly that extended the lead to three.

After Hickory rallied for two runs in the top of the third, Brady Marget added insurance in the bottom of the fifth. With one on, he blasted a two-run shot to right that pushed the lead to 5-2.

Marget tacked on another in the bottom of the seventh with another RBI single to put Charleston ahead by four.

Dominic Fritton was tremendous, delivering a career-high 6.1 innings. In the process he fanned seven and earned his second win of the season.

Charleston added on two more in the seventh and eighth to cap scoring at 9-3.

Yereny Teus recorded the final five outs to earn his second save of the year.

With the win, Charleston moved to 35-25 while Hickory fell to 31-27. The two return to The Joe tomorrow for game four of the series. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday with coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m.

Ballpark Fun:

This Thirsty Thursday might've been the best one yet. Fans took a trip around the world with beers representing Germany, Ireland, Mexico, Japan, and the USA, and anyone who made it to every stop scored a free corndog.

The crowd fully leaned into the theme, showing up in country-themed gear, soccer jerseys, and plenty of team spirit. The RiverDogs also welcomed the Charleston Battery to The Joe to help celebrate the start of the World Cup, with players signing autographs and hanging out with fans throughout the night.

From flags lining the concourse to country-themed touches around the ballpark, The Joe felt like a worldwide celebration all night long.

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Carolina League Stories from June 11, 2026

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