Walks Plauge FredNats in 6-4 Loss to Kannapolis

Published on June 11, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







Kannapolis, NC- The Fredericksburg Nationals dropped their second game in a row tonight, falling to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 6-4. Kannapolis scored three runs in the bottom of the 7th on after four straight walks which ended up being the difference.

The FredNats jumped in front, scoring the first run of the game in the top of the 2nd on Jordan Williams fourth home run of the season. The lead was short lived though, as in the bottom of the 3rd, Jaden Fauske hit an RBI single to put Kannapolis on the board. In the ensuing inning, the Cannon Ballers scored two more to jump ahead 3-2.

Fredericksburg was able to tie the game in the top of the 6th, After Coy James hit a leadoff single, he was brought across by Nick Hollifield on a sacrifice fly to make it 3-3. Just an inning later though, Ryan Minkler walked four in a row with one out, then allowed a two RBI single from the nine hitter Efren Teran to make it 6-3. The FredNats plated one in the top of the 8th, but it was too little too late.

With the loss, the FredNats have now dropped back to back games, but they still sit 24 games above .500. Kannapolis still sits four games behind Charelston for first place in the South Division, with six games to go. Game four of the series tomorrow is set for 7:00 at Atrium Health Ballpark. LHP Liam Sullivan takes the bump for the FredNats against RHP Alexander Martinez.







Carolina League Stories from June 11, 2026

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