Offense Unleashes Outburst for Cannon Ballers in 15-2 Win over Fredericksburg

Published on June 11, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers equalized the series with a thunderous, 15-2, win over the Fredericksburg Nationals at Atrium Health Ballpark on Wednesday night.

RHP Caedmon Parker (W, 2-3) gave the Ballers five very solid innings in his 12th start of the season. Parker allowed nine hits, two runs, and a walk, but tied the Ballers 2026 record with 10 strikeouts. RHP Ryan Schiefer trotted out for the sixth inning and worked it in 1-2-3 fashion with a strikeout. RHP Jesus Mendez went 1.2 scoreless innings, allowing two hits, walking two and striking out three. RHP Carlton Perkins bolted the final 1.1 innings down with a pair of K's. The Ballers tied their single season high with 16 in the contest.

With some early traffic, the Ballers brought home the opening run on a passed ball and the second with a balk in the bottom of the first inning. The FredNats responded with two runs of their own in the top half of the second with Gavin Fien singling to center field to drive in two runs.

The bottom of the second is where things got ugly for the visitors. With the bases loaded, Abraham Nunez singled through the left side to score the first of the frame. Javier Mogollon followed it up with a towering double to center field that cleared the bases. Jaden Fauske then answered with a double to score Mogollon. Rylan Galvan poked a single through the infield to tack on another, with Efren Teran drawing a bases loaded walk to conclude the seven-run frame.

Moving to the bottom of the fourth inning, Derek Cerda hammered a grand slam for his first professional home run to make it, 13-2.

Two innings later, Cerda cranked a solo shot to the berm to extend the massive advantage. The former Kansas Jayhawk lifted his first two pro homers in the same game to help the home side put an exclamation mark on a stellar night at the plate.

In the bottom of the eighth, Teran doubled to left center field to drive home the final run of the game as the Ballers secured the 15-2 victory.

The Ballers can take control of the series Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. as they plan to deploy RHP Riley Eikhoff at Atrium Health Ballpark against the Fredericksburg Nationals.

The 2026 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers season is underway at Atrium Health Ballpark! Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, group experiences and 10-game mini plans for the 2026 season are available for purchase now. Call the Cannon Ballers ticket office at (704) 932-3267 or visit kcballers.com for more information.







Carolina League Stories from June 11, 2026

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