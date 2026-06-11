Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Delmarva 6.11

Published on June 11, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Delmarva Shorebirds tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. LHP Darwin Rodriguez (2-4, 3.60 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Delmarva counters with LHP Stephen Still (0-0, 1.50 ERA).

Tonight is a Futbol Fiesta during Copa de la Diversion Weekend presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch. The Fireflies are transforming into Los Chicharrones de Columbia while we celebrate the Latin and Hispanic culture of the Midlands community. There'll be live music from Mariachi Orion, soccer entertainment and a chance to win a Chicharrones prize pack and four tickets to a future Fireflies game. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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GUTIERREZ QUALITY START PACES FIREFLIES IN 9-5 WIN: The Fireflies rallied behind a Jose Gutierrez quality start to beat the Shorebirds 9-5 Wednesday night at Segra Park. Jose Gutierrez (W, 3-2) had another stellar start for the Fireflies. The righty worked six innings with five strikeouts while only allowing one run. It was Gutierrez's second-consecutive quality start. He tallied six innings of one-run baseball with eight strikeouts June 4 at Fayetteville. The Fireflies cracked the score column first in the bottom of the second inning. Sean Gamble started the rally with a one-out infield single. After that, Jhosmmel Zue shot a single to right on a hit-and-run. After the single, right fielder Stiven Martinez tried to throw out Gamble at third, but his throw went wide, which allowed the centerfielder to score and Zue to advance to second to give Columbia a 1-0 advantage. Later, JC Vanek golfed a single to right-center to score Zue to give Columbia a 2-0 lead before the end of the frame.

STERLING STARTERS: The Fireflies starting rotation has the second-best ERA in Minor League Baseball this season. The group has recorded an 9-11 record combined with a 3.06 ERA over 247.0 innings through the first 59 games of the season. Fireflies starters have 262 strikeouts and have held opponents to a .232 AVG on the season. The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels lead the way with a 2.93 ERA over 196.2 innings over their first 58 contests.

RUSSELL REACHING: Infielder Stone Russell has his longest hitting streak of the season. The righty has hit safely in 13-consecutive games. On the run, which began May 24, Russell is hitting .313 with three doubles, a triple and 10 RBI. He has also walked seven times to give him a .404 on-base percentage over Columbia's last three series. The streak is the longest-active streak in the Carolina League. It's also tied for the second-longest hitting streak in Fireflies history. The longest streak belongs to Raphael Gladu, who hit safely in 23-straight games from May 9-June 9.

LUMINOUS LOMBARDI: Michael Lombardi has been a master of the strikeout this season. Saturday, he etched five punchouts across four innings. Lombardi has the third-most strikeouts (68) in Single-A over 41.2 innings of work. Pam Beach's Cade Crossland leads the way with 71. Lombardi has the second-best K/9 rate in Minor League Baseball among pitchers with at least 35 innings this season (14.69). Seth Hernandez leads the way at 14.98.

THE SKINNY: The Fireflies sit in fifth place in the South Division, five games back from the first place Charleston RiverDogs with seven games left to play in the first half. The Fireflies will play their final full series vs the Delmarva Shorebirds at Segra Park before ending the first half of the season with three games at Hickory.

CHOURIO CRUISING: Starter Kendry Chourio has found his groove. Tuesday, he tallied his ninth-straight start with two or fewer earned runs surrendered. He has also worked five or more innings in three-consecutive outings. Chourio ranks among the best arms in Minor League Baseball with at least 40 innings pitched in several categories, including WHIP (11th, 0.93), ERA (7th, 1.71) and walks issued (7th, 8).

WHAT A DEBUT: Last night, Angel Ramirez made his Carolina League debut. The outfielder finished the game 2-2 with a double and a pair of walks. He scored one run in the 9-5 win over Delmarva and walks away with a 1.000 on-base percentage and a 2.500 OPS.







Carolina League Stories from June 11, 2026

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